Start tallying the costs for a marching band and they add up quickly. About $1,000 every time the uniforms are cleaned, truck rental to transport instruments off campus, and buying instruments that can cost $7,000 or more, are for student accessibility.
The fall season for William Blount High School’s 110-member band can cost $30,000 to $40,000.
“A band program is very much a small business,” said Noah Tuten, who is succeeding Ron Rogers as director of William Blount’s band.
The current uniforms were purchased at the end of the 2001-02 school year and had a 12-year warranty, according to Timothy Jenkins, booster president. Although the “bibber”-style pants are designed to fit a range of sizes, they have been hemmed repeatedly over the years by volunteers, who also have replaced zippers and made other repairs.
In the school band room, music stands are held together with duct tape. “Kids are creative,” Tuten said. “They make it work.” There’s a tall stack of broken chairs, which originally came to the program as a donation from a church. Years of use take a toll.
The band boosters are hoping the community will rally to support the students at a car show and vendor market on the high school campus Saturday, Aug. 28.
Most funding for the band programs comes from student fees or fundraising. Despite the pandemic restrictions last fall, concession sales netted a bit more than usual, about $12,000, according to booster Treasurer Melody Suddarth.
School district funding in recent years to the high school fine arts is divided among programs, and William Blount was able to use some of that for an audio mixing board.
Heritage High School used some of that funding in addition to about $34,000 it had raised for 140 new uniforms in 2018.
William Blount hopes to make its uniforms last another year. The top priority right now is a closed trailer, with an estimated cost of $8,000 to $10,000.
When William Blount’s band travels off campus, it takes threes school buses and a rental truck to take the kids as well as the tubas, percussion instruments, keyboards and other large instruments, as well as the drum major podium and color guard flags. Transportation can total $9,000 a season, even with the band not attending every away football game and taking only a portion of the students when it travels.
A new football schedule will mean at least three trips for the athletes to the Tri-Cities area in the coming season.
Tuten wants the band to be at the away games when possible to support the athletes, bringing together not only the football players and cheerleaders but the band and dance team. “It’s more fun for the kids and the fans,” he said, as well as the community.
New music stands will be about $50 each, and chairs actually designed for musicians would be about $80 each.
To fund those major purchases, band boosters recruit sponsors, vendors and food trucks, as well as participants for the car show. They’re hoping for donations to be used for door prizes, a silent auction and goody bags.
Next year they hope to replace the uniforms.
Since they were purchased two decades ago, Tuten said, “Marching band as an activity has changed vastly.” Today’s uniforms are made with lighter, more comfortable materials that accommodate more movement.
Instead of wearing the wool jackets during the first few games of the football season, William Blount band members wear T-shirts, and Tuten said usually it’s cool enough to wear the jackets for the rivalry game against HHS.
“If you look good, you feel good, you perform good,” Jenkins said.
Suddarth said they want the students to feel proud, and Tuten said he wants the community to be proud of the band too.
