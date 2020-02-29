As students prepare to register for next year’s classes William Blount High School on Thursday, Feb. 27, held a showcase to highlight the 14 career clusters in which it offers programs of study.
Schools throughout the county have been working with employers to ensure courses prepare students for careers. See the “Where the Jobs Are” special section in today’s Daily Times, the second of a four-part weekly series.
Classes at William Blount give students hands-on experience in fields including coding, construction, culinary arts, cosmetology and collision repair. Mechatronics, marketing, business management and emergency services are in the mix too.
See the full range of WBHS CTE programs at www.wbgovs.com/.
