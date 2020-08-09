William Blount High School's valedictorian for the Class of 2020 was Jordan Godfrey and the salutatorian was Marya A. Joyce.
Godfrey is the daughter of Brian and Megan Godfrey.
She was a member of the swim team for four years and was a member of Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National English Honor Society and Student Council.
Godfrey also was president of the HOSA club and placed nationally in a veterinary science competition. She has volunteered at the Blount County Animal Center with the veterinarian for the past four summers.
Godfrey plans to attend Tulane University in New Orleans and major in cell and molecular biology, with a double minor in public health and chemistry.
Joyce did not provide additional information.
