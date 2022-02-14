Before their first class was over Monday, Jan. 14, culinary arts students at William Blount High School had filled trays with chocolate-covered strawberries, pretzels, cake balls and cookie balls decorated with Valentine’s Day sprinkles.
They needed to start early to fill 18 orders from around the school.
Teacher Jeffrey Harig ensured they learned the full process, and not just that morning from simmering water for melting chocolate to lining delivery boxes with parchment. Last Friday, Feb. 11, they made the red velvet cake from scratch for the cake balls and dough for sugar cookies.
The Culinary 1 students began the class in January, with the first three weeks devoted to sanitation and safe practices before they started work in in the kitchen.
Already they’ve made cinnamon rolls, kneading the dough by hand, and fresh pasta.
The students come in with a range of experience; some just like to eat, and others cook dinner every night for their families.
“I knew how to turn on a stove, and I make some mean ramen noodles,” Robert Dines said.
Harig said that he wants students to learn, “Things don’t have to be made out of a box.”
Still ahead for these first-semester culinary students is making mac and cheese by starting with a roux. They may make funnel cakes later in the semester.
“We’re in the process of getting a coffee station,” Harig said, noting recent support from Blackberry Farm and the Blount County Education Foundation. He’s also working on an “action station” that would allow students to make omelettes or other foods in the cafeteria or at ballgames.
Throughout the week the classroom is set up to sell drinks and pastries, and on Thursdays the Gov Grill is open for lunch. Culinary students also have prepared meals for the school’s Veterans Day program and for student athletes before games.
Harig’s first culinary experience came at the age of 14 in New Albany, Ohio, when he was a caddy at The Golf Club and the chef needed an assistant. That provided an opportunity to learn the business from dishwashing up before joining the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 in 1980.
During his 25 years of military service he prepared meals for 5,000 on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, an aircraft carrier.
Harig taught in Knox County before becoming the culinary teacher at William Blount in the 2020-21 school year.
William Blount’s career and technical education building, which opened in 1973 as a vocational education center for the county, is scheduled for renovation in the summer of 2023. Harig said he’d like to have a larger area to offer a dining service.
“I just need more space,” he said.
In the the meantime he’s scavenging what he can find. A china cabinet and dishes from William Blount’s former home economics area now is in the culinary classroom, so he can teach the students table etiquette and service, form where to place the silverware to whom to serve first.
