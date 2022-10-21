Hours before their final home football game Friday, Oct. 21, seven William Blount High School seniors cut a blue ribbon to formally open the new field house that received funding approval when they were freshmen.
Standing in a room with new orange and blue Dynabody racks featuring the Governors’ logo and rubber coated free weights, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell recalled that when he played football at Everett High School they had just a few weights on a mat. “This looks like a Division I college ... This is something they can be proud of,” the mayor said.
Mitchell said he appreciate the patience needed for the project. “It took a little while to get it done, but we saved some money doing it,” the mayor said.
The Blount County Commission in February 2020 approved the Blount County Board of Education spending $800,000 from its fund balance for new Heritage and William Blount High School football field houses, each about 6,000 square feet. That was six months after the school board voted to spend $1 million. The county and schools agreed that county maintenance and highway workers would do some of the work to save money. Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic also delayed work and led to higher costs of some supplies. The Heritage field house was completed last year.
Work began this spring on new sports facilities for the Eagleton College and Career Academy, and trusses already are being installed on the field house there.
Combined, building the field houses for William Blount and Heritage came in with a total of just over $1 million in purchase orders, according to Troy Logan, chief financial officer for Blount County Schools. That didn’t include equipment such as lockers.
William Blount head football coach Robert Reeves estimates the team has raised more than $65,000 this year, in addition to receiving donations for the field house including television screens, washers and dryers, ice machines and other equipment and furnishings.
“It takes a community to make this stuff happen,” said Principal Rob Clark during the ceremony.
BCS Director David Murrell called it “a great day in the history of William Blount,” dedicating the facility to the future growth and development of student athletes.
The next level
Players said they see the new building as symbol of bringing their school to a new level.
“It’s about the upbringing of the freshmen,” senior Tyler Criss said, seeing the future of William Blount football in the players coming behind him.
During the ceremony, however, Reeves recognized each of his seven seniors for their hard work, including several playing multiple positions this year.
Their old field house had leaks, showers that didn’t work, plumbing that backed up and equipment that was broken. Tyler said it was gross. “You’d be working out and you’d step in a puddle,” he said.
T.J. Pierce called the new field house “amazing,” noting even the smell of the new weights.
But he, also, is focused on not the building but the transformation of the football program. “It’s not just me, it’s we,” he said. “I love that about our new program.”
Striving for more
Along with inspirational quotes on walls throughout the new field house are two giant boards to record players reaching physical goals.
Reeves, who took the head coaching position in January, explained the special meaning behind the “Strength Clubs” board, which is divided into four superhero categories. Students will earn their spots on the board by reaching weight totals for different types of lifts, bench, squat dead lift and power clean. The clubs are named for Flash for 900 pounds, Batman 1100, Superman 1400, and Hulk 1600.
“These mean a lot to me,” Reeves said. As a child he had trouble pronouncing words, and his father and mother encouraged him to read by buying superhero comic books. “I tell the kids, sometimes your weakness can become your strength,” Reeves explained, noting that reading helped him become smarter and more confident.
When the football players reach those weightlifting goals, he’ll put their name on the board and give them an associated shirt, such as a green one for the Hulk level.
“It shows us what we want,” Tyler said of the visual goals, “and next year we want at least half our team Supermans and Hulks.”
Another board will record current and all-time leaders in other categories, such as bench, squat and 40 time. Reeves is reaching out to alumni to record some of their history there.
