Two more Blount County schools, with about 2,400 students, start distance learning today, Nov. 19, after they were unable to find enough substitute teachers.
Heritage Middle School was able to fill only 41% of the openings it had Wednesday, Nov. 18, and William Blount High School 59%. Blount County Schools announced both would move all students to distance learning through the end of the week.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 26 new cases among children ages 5-18 in Blount County on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The number in that age group is up 87 in the past week and now totals 565 since the state began tracking the numbers.
BCS reported four new student cases of COVID-19 and one staff case across the district Wednesday, Nov. 18, but it is not reporting cases by school.
Each case can lead to dozens of quarantines, and schools have struggled to find enough substitute teachers.
This marks the first time this school year BCS has moved entire schools online, but early this week it announced certain classes at Carpenters, Montvale and Prospect elementary would go to virtual learning through Thanksgiving.
Alcoa already has moved its high school to virtual learning and plans for the middle school to go online Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24.
Maryville City Schools put its entire ninth grade at Maryville Junior High School online until Thanksgiving.
After having a record number of new cases last week, MCS reported a total of only five on Monday and Tuesday, but three of those were at Coulter Grove Intermediate School, two students and one staff member.
That brought the total of CGIS members who have tested positive since Nov. 9 to 10 students and two staff members. The district moved the fourth grade to virtual learning for more than a week, ending Nov. 16, and about half of the sixth grade has been learning from home since Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.