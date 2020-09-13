If Allie Garbacki spends part of her 16th birthday this week all by herself, that will be a good thing. She’ll be solo piloting a Cessna 152.
“It’s scary, but I’m really excited at the same time,” Allie said last week. “I feel like I’m ready.”
Even if that flight is delayed, the junior is expected soon to join two William Blount High School seniors who this month celebrated their first solo flights, and another senior in the Air Force Junior ROTC program is on her way.
Luke Andromalos was the 20th student from William Blount to solo through the FLIGHT (Flight Lesson Instructional Grants Helping Teens) Foundation, and Chris Chitwood the 21st.
Grants through the foundation paired with scholarships from the William Blount AFJROTC Boosters and a local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans make the program possible.
Typically the boosters provide one scholarship and the DAV one, but with other plans canceled because of the pandemic this year, the boosters funded three, explained retired U.S. Air Force Col. Carmella Lawson, senior aerospace science instructor at the high school.
More than 150 students have earned their solo wings through the FLIGHT Foundation since 1996, and William Blount has among the highest participation among 18 high schools in the region.
FLIGHT
The program was underway when Lawson came to William Blount seven years ago, but she added a sophomore field trip to the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Lawson was about 4 years old when she first rode in an airplane and said, “Mom, I want to be a stewardess.” It wasn’t until she was a student in the ROTC program at Heritage High School that she thought, “Why should I do that when I can fly the plane?”
The sophomore trip has proven life-changing for William Blount students, some of whom have never been in an airplane. One senior said he was planning to become a dentist until that day.
Three at a time ride with retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Powley in a four-seat Cessna 172.
Chris had seen the Blue Angels perform in Pensacola, Florida, but had never been in any airplane until that sophomore ride with Powley. “The freedom you feel in the plane, that’s what really struck me,” he said.
Luke added: “I knew what I wanted to do right then and there.”
Luke, Chris and two other William Blount seniors who have soloed plan to study at Middle Tennessee State University and pursue careers in aviation, whether as commercial pilots, through the Air Force or other avenues. Two already are working on their private pilot’s licenses.
John Tuck has been fascinated by airplanes since he was an infant, yet that flight with Powley proved to him that he could become a pilot.
Noah Lane always wanted to join the military and was thinking about the Marine Corps until Lawson visited Carpenters Middle School when he was in eighth grade. Then, he said, “I found out what fighter jets were.”
Sitting up front with Powley in the Cessna 172 as a sophomore, he determined, “I’m not letting anything stop me from getting into this as a career.”
Mallory Taylor said her only regret from that sophomore field trip was allowing a friend who had never been in a plane take the seat up front. Mallory had to take a break in lessons and still is working toward her solo flight.
When it came time to start their lessons, Allie recalled that her first challenge was adjusting the seat in the plane, explaining that she’s 5 foot 4, “if you round up.”
“I kind of wanted to cry because I didn’t know anything,” she confessed, but Powley explains everything step by step. They talk before the pre-flight check, during the lesson and in a debriefing afterward.
For others, including John, landings have been the big challenge. Ultimately the students said it all comes together.
Powley is retired not only from the Air Force but teaching 11 years each in the ROTC programs at Unicoi County and Sullivan South high schools.
“I kept the best part of the job, which is flying the kids,” he said. Powley was named the top aerospace science instructor in the nation in 2010, receiving the A. Scott Crossfield Award, and in 2013 was inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame for the FLIGHT Foundation program.
Grants to the foundation and scholarships cover the $1,600 cost of the lessons to solo. Earning a private pilot’s license runs about $10,000.
“Airplanes don’t fly on lift; they fly on money,” he said.
The average for a teen to make it to a solo flight is about 10 hours, he said, and it is a huge confidence builder.
From the first flight, the teen will start the engine, taxi the plane and take off. “They learn the airplane’s not going to bite them,” Powley said.
Over time they will experience steep turns, stalls and even a bit of zero gravity. “We make them an astronaut for a few seconds,” he said.
The students discover how to use their entire body as they fly, not just their eyes on instruments.
“The airplane talks to you,” Powley said, explaining that they can tell the difference between an engine running at 1,000 rpm and 1,200 rpm by the sound.
“You want it to become a second skin to you,” he said of the sensation of piloting the small aircraft.
Life skills
This year, retired Chief Master Sgt. Matt Grumbach joined William Blount as an aerospace science instructor. He spent four years in the Navy and then 26 with the Air Force, 20 on active duty.
Grumbach said he wasn’t looking for a job but wanted to be part of the ROTC program after seeing the foundation it gave those who came to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
“I’m here because I believe in what this program produces,” he said. “It sets kids up for success.”
Both Lawson and Grumbach emphasize that the ROTC program isn’t just for students who plan careers in the military. Grumbach teaches leadership development to freshmen and sophomores.
“We talk about how you’re going to deal with life,” he said, regardless of how difficult the situation. Students learn time management and how to develop plans for their responsibilities and goals.
“It’s important to be able to do math and English and science, but can you take care of yourself, and do you have the ability to stand up during a stressful situation and pull your shoulders back and say, ‘I’m going to get through this,’” Grumbach said.
“We push them to be just outside their comfort zone,” he said, and the students learn that they can do more than they thought they could.
They also learn how to put life in perspective, whether that’s failing to meet an expectation in grooming standards for ROTC or a romantic breakup.
For that, Grumbach can go back to a lesson he first gave his daughter when she let out a blood-curdling scream as a child and he discovered the head had come off her doll.
“We don’t scream like that unless it’s bleeding, dying or going to jail,” he told the little girl.
“If it’s not bleeding, dying or going to jail, we’re probably going to be OK,” he said.
