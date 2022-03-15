A few months ago Henry Myers didn’t know what SkillsUSA is, but every attendee next month at the state conference focused on career and technical education will receive a pin the senior from William Blount High School designed.
Myers won the gold award in the Tennessee SkillUSA pin design contest, and he will compete this summer in Atlanta during the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, which is expected to draw about 12,000 people.
He’s the second William Blount student to take the gold medal in the state pin design competition in two years, but Sarah Poplin won shortly before COVID-19 hit in 2020 and in-person events were canceled. Teacher Jordan Conley said they aren’t sure her pin was ever produced.
“We never got to see them,” he said.
Myers’ design features the outline of the state and includes what looks like a piece of old wood hanging from a chain with the word “Tennessee.” When state officials notified Conley it was the winning design, he said they told him, “It’s a bit pricey, but it’s too cool to leave out.”
When Myers began working on the pin design, Conley said, “He almost nailed it first thing.”
Over about a week he created two or three sketches. The main part of the pin includes elements of the state flag, mountains and a “Tennessee walking horse breaking out of a fence like a champion.”
Myers included the year the state was established and fine-tuned the typeface so it looks painted and imperfect, with SkillsUSA 2022 in the red sky above the mountains.
Conley said pin trading is a big activity at SkillsUSA, so Myers’ design could spread across the state next month.
Pencil to iPad
“I’ve been drawing since I was in early middle school,” Myers said.
Among his first pencil and paper drawings were concept art of the video game characters Sadie Adler in the Red Dead series and Clementine in the Walking Dead series.
A drawing for an eighth grade assignment on the Age of Enlightenment drew the attention of English teacher Katey Jacob at Union Grove Middle School. Myers said she told him, “You’ve got talent, and you’ve got to continue doing this.”
He began digital arts classes at the high school in 2020-21 and has imagined a new logo for the Dinner Bell restaurant near Sweetwater, created a movie poster and painted a portrait with his iPad, among other projects.
Studying graphic design has made him more aware of its use on everyday items, from how a box of oatmeal appeals to certain customers to the rebranding of companies such as Kia and Moe’s Southwest Grill.
After three semesters of digital arts and design, Myers now has a work-based learning assignment with Conley. The two have collaborated on several designs, including updating the Blount County Schools seal.
Drawing his future
Myers now works with the Pro Design and ProCreate apps on an iPad given to him by a youth pastor, saying its easier to use than the classroom USB tablets. In the past year he has built a portfolio of more than 150 images.
He’s already been accepted at Pellissippi State Community College to continue studying graphic design, and he likes the idea of helping small businesses with the artwork he creates more than big corporations.
Myers also is drawn to using his creativity for video game concept art, already working on his own Paladin class character for Dungeons and Dragons. “I’m a very big nerd,” he said with a smile.
He’s also drafting character designs for a fight game with friends and a comic based on the stories and people from his William Blount cross country teammates and coach, Conley.
Conley thought that his own artwork was just a hobby until he took a digital arts class at William Blount under teacher Melanie Pritchard. He won the state SkillsUSA award for animation in 2007. “All of a sudden you realize you’re one of the best in the state of Tennessee,” Conley said of the confidence boost students receive from the competition.
Myers already has learned to keep pushing to pursue his artistic interests, despite any naysayers.
He’s on his way to becoming the first in his family to attend college and knows graphic design is a real career option.
“If I quit now, I’m going to let two really important people in my life down,” his mother and Conley, Myers said.
