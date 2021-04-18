When the architect and contractor meet to discuss William Blount High School science lab renovations this spring, senior Hunter Lee is likely to be part of the meeting.
Instead of sitting in a classroom, he’s spending three afternoons a week at Michael Brady Inc. in Knoxville, exploring the career of an architectural engineer.
Recently he’s been recreating from a blueprint a cellular sales building with Revit BIM (Building Information Modeling) software, a program widely used by architects and gaining ground with engineers. Even a small building offers the same challenges of larger structures, from how to put in walls and design bathrooms to measuring egress capacity to ensure people could evacuate safely.
The project is a “Revit test” for his work-based learning at MBI.
“We’re building the building in a virtual environment, using real materials, real dimensions,” explained Eric Reed, a project manager and MBI associate architect who is guiding Hunter. “It allows us to do a lot of coordination between the architectural drawing and the engineering drawings so that at the end of the day the client ends up with a better product.”
MBI used the same program to provide a virtual tour of the high school science labs and gain feedback from teachers.
“It was like a little video game; we would walk around the classrooms,” Reed said. “Not everybody reads a set of plans very well, but everybody understands a 3D image.”
With the virtual model, they decided to make adjustments to the mechanical system, and teachers had detailed input into the classroom layout, such as moving a teaching wall to the opposite side of the room.
Tinkering
Hunter knew when he entered high school that he had an interest in engineering.
“I’ve always had to build something,” he said.
His aunt owns a construction company, and his stepfather is a welder. Hunter’s projects have ranged from building birdhouses to helping with bathroom renovations at home.
“Having construction experience really helps on the architecture side,” Reed noted, since the person develops a better understanding of how things come together in the field. “I can sit and draw stuff on a page all day, but if you can’t build it, it doesn’t really matter.”
Like Hunter, he was drawn early to hands-on learning.
“I’m a tinkerer,” Reed said. “I like to sit down and pick things apart and put them back together and figure out how they work.”
He not only played with Lego bricks at an early age but spent a lot of time with his grandfather, who always was working on or building something. “He literally cut down the trees and milled the lumber for the first house that they lived in,” Reed said.
“As far back as I can remember, I haven’t wanted to do anything else than be an architect,” he said.
Hunter has several interests, including being a professional pilot and already has been accepted at Middle Tennessee State University for that training. However, with his interest in architecture, he’s also applying to the University of Tennessee.
The afternoons at MBI give him a clearer picture of the work.
His personal finance teacher at William Blount, Sara Bell, also is the work-based learning coordinator and knew of Hunter’s interests in architecture and real estate. She’s the one who suggested the possibility of working with MBI, which has had students job shadow for a few days or a week but never had a long-term student placement before Hunter.
He’s hoping he’ll be able to stay on at least for the summer after his high school graduation next month.
The work already has affected how he sees the world, such as noticing the mullions on a window, but overall Hunter likes the idea of creating a building where other people will make memories.
Laying groundwork
“I love my schedule this semester,” Hunter said.
His first class is mechatronics, with hands-on learning about the inner workings of robots and maintenance, followed by English. Finishing a math course early online has allowed him to leave campus after that, with plenty of time to work out and clean up before arriving early for work in Knoxville.
Hunter has mowed lawns and last year worked in a coffee shop. He said the work-based learning through William Blount “doesn’t just prepare me for college, it prepares me for past college.”
He had to interview for the position, ditch the T-shirt and shorts he’d otherwise wear and learn how to communicate efficiently and professionally. “I learned to start reading my emails really fast,” he said, including catching up when he arrives today.
That’s the first thing he does after grabbing something to drink and watering the bromeliad on his desk, a gift from a friend he brought in to personalize his workspace like others in the MBI office.
“It makes me feel like I’ve got roots here,” he said.
Hunter noted the career and technical education programs at William Blount offer a range of opportunities to experience hands-on work in a real environment. “It’s the deal,” he said. “It’s better than sliced bread. All that and a bag of chips.”
