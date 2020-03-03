This spring more than a thousand teens will be wearing a pin designed by Sarah Poplin, a senior at William Blount High School.
She won Tennessee’s pin design contest for SkillsUSA, so students attending the state Leadership and Skills Conference in Chattanooga this April will receive her pin.
Last year Sarah won a gold medal in photography at the state level, advancing to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky, which had more than 6,400 student competitors and 19,000 attendees.
“That’s when she saw how big the pin trading was between states,” said Jordan Conley, digital design teacher at William Blount.
He had tried to tell students beforehand but said, “They looked at me like I was crazy.”
“It sounds kind of nerdy, but it’s actually kind of cool,” Sarah said of the pin trading. She came home last year with about 20 on her lanyard.
Sarah took her first digital arts and design class at William Blount in her junior year and her second last semester. That’s where she learned to use Photoshop, in which she created the pin design, along with other programs.
“I used to love to draw when I was younger,” she said, and then her interest turned to photography. This year Sarah wanted to try something new and chose the pin design contest.
Composing
She started with a guitar shape, knowing many people think of music when they think of Tennessee.
The neck of the guitar includes skylines, from Knoxville’s Sunsphere near the body of the guitar to the Memphis Pyramid near the head, with Chattanooga and Nashville in between.
SkillsUSA and 2020 must be part of the design, and Sarah put those on the guitar head.
Rules required either the name or shape of the state, and she used both, with the bridge of the guitar in the shape of Tennessee and the word on the body, along with the Great Smoky Mountains and a bear outline.
Sarah said she tried to incorporate the state wild animal, a raccoon, but it didn’t look as good as the bear.
The blue circle with three stars from the state flag forms the guitar’s sound hole.
The final element is a chain hanging as the guitar strap.
On to nationals
Conley wasn’t surprised his student’s design won. When he saw it, he said, “I thought if that doesn’t win, I want to see what does.”
When Sarah discovered that she won the gold medal, she said, “It proved to me that I had talent when it comes to design.”
She plans to attend the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga and study either graphic design or computer science.
Before that Sarah will advance to the SkillsUSA nationals this summer. She already is working on raising funds for the trip, designing a T-shirt that she plans to sell.
