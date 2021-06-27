Ask teens where their food comes from and many will reply Kroger, Food City or Walmart. Pick up a tomato at the William Blount High School Farmers Market and rising junior Laurn Carver can tell you it came from seeds she planted in January.
A simple sign along William Blount Drive announcing the Tuesday and Friday sales at the Ninth Grade Academy still draws newcomers to the market, although it has been operating for years.
Students and teachers begin harvesting about an hour before sales start but were picking Blue Lake green beans and washing freshly picked Nantindo carrots Friday morning, June 25, when the first shoppers arrived.
“On a daily basis we are harvesting (Eureka) cucumbers and zucchini,” teacher Mike Whitehead said last week. The produce includes beets, tomatoes, banana peppers and Anaheim peppers as well, grown in raised beds and greenhouses at the academy and main campus. He expects pole beans to be ready in a couple of weeks.
“We are going to be picking probably until the beginning of school,” Whitehead said. In addition to the Tuesday and Friday markets at the academy, the school sells some produce wholesale to other markets in the community.
Given the local soil conditions, carrots are one of the top sellers at the market. The students grow them in a raised bed with mushroom compost.
To keep down the No. 1 nemesis — weeds — around the green beans, tomatoes and cucumbers, they use newspaper and mulch.
Get growing
While the agriculture science program at WBHS can begin preparing students for a variety of careers, including wildlife management, landscaping and environmental engineering, Whitehead’s first goal is to have as many students as possible growing plants.
“If you can learn how to grow stuff, you’ll never be hungry, you’ll never be broke,” he said.
When he taught at the academy before moving to the main campus, he would divide students into groups each with a plot of ground, and they could eat or sell what they grew at the end of the semester. “You talk about making entrepreneurs out of people,” Whitehead said, noting some made $100 or more.
Payday was on Friday. “What other class on campus do you get paid to come to school?” he said. Students also are paid when they work during the summer.
They enjoy eating what they grow too. “They’ve never experienced something that fresh, straight from the garden,” Whitehead said.
A 1993 graduate of Heritage High School, Whitehead said his classmates either lived on a farm, had grandparents who farmed or knew somebody with a farm. Today there’s a disconnect between students and where food comes from, he said. “They never even know what a carrot is unless they see it in a grocery store.”
While many students may have a pet dog, cat, ferret or bearded dragon, only one or two out of 20 have some type of livestock — a horse, cow or goat, for example.
Nate Tissot, who just finished his first year teaching at the academy, grew up on a farm in Ohio and participating in activities such as Four-H Club and FFA, learning leadership and responsibility.
“It did so much for me growing up, I wanted to share that with students,” he said.
Carver has grown up on a farm but said she learns new techniques in the WBHS classes.
Whitehead’s children, teens Emily and Eli, have been helping since they could stand.
They are masters at tasks such as harvesting tomatoes, placing them top down so they don’t roll and with the most ripe on top.
Branching out
In addition to the produce, the William Blount Farmers Market now has about 60 varieties of succulents.
On Friday, June 25, Kristi Belcher was picking up several succulents for her mother’s porch and a garden area she is creating on the side of her own home. “They’re inexpensive, and they’re easy to grow,” she said.
Whitehead recently brought back some unusual varieties from Florida, including string of dolphins, string of pearls, string of watermelons and string of frogs. He also plucked a prickly pear from his father-in-law’s yard to propagate.
Students have been making fairy gardens to sell, with succulents and gnome figurines. “It’s good to branch out,” Whitehead said.
