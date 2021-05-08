Casey MacDonald-Risner is valedictorian and Linsey Stiles is salutatorian for William Blount High School's Class of 2021.
MacDonald-Risner has been the WBHS student representative to the school board and represented both the school and county at the Student Congress on Policies in Education in Murfreesboro.
A member of the Model United Nations, he is a 2021 Student of Distinction and is graduating summa cum laude, with highest honors.
MacDonald-Risner plans to pursue a master's degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Tennessee.
Stiles is a member of the school's varsity volleyball team, as well as both the National English Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, the mathematics honor society.
She is a 2021 Student of Distinction and also is graduating summa cum laude.
Stiles plans to major in pre-medicine at East Tennessee State University.
The William Blount graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 14, at the school's Mike White Field, with about 389 graduates.
