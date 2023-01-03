William Blount High School students Lucas Hunt (from left), Hayden Buchanan and Braden Montgomery listen to information about career opportunities at Blount Memorial Hospital's table during an October 2020 career fair at the school.
Isabella Walker (from left), McKinzie Kirkland, Lillian Huskey and Kylera Denson show the eyes they received on a visit to the Allcor Staffing booth at the a William Blount High School career fair in October 2022.
William Blount High School students Lucas Hunt (from left), Hayden Buchanan and Braden Montgomery listen to information about career opportunities at Blount Memorial Hospital's table during an October 2020 career fair at the school.
Isabella Walker (from left), McKinzie Kirkland, Lillian Huskey and Kylera Denson show the eyes they received on a visit to the Allcor Staffing booth at the a William Blount High School career fair in October 2022.
This semester about 60 William Blount High School students will be earning class credit while working, about double the number from last semester.
Some also will be paid for work and able to pick up more than the 12 hours required for the school’s work-based learning program.
Three William Blount students will have paid work experience with the Tennessee Valley Authority, working remotely from the high school campus, according to Sara Bell, the school’s work-based learning coordinator.
The students will put their computer-aided design skills to work using CADNet software for TVA.
A few others will have work-based learning experiences on campus in technology and agriculture science.
And William Blount students will be working throughout the community too, in placements from offices to manufacturing sites and skilled trades. One interested in criminal justice will be at the Blount County Emergency Communications Center.
Bell keeps them in the classroom for the first two or three weeks to focus on soft skills and then visits each student at the worksite a couple of times, in addition to communicating with their supervisors. Most of the students are seniors, and have completed coursework so they can leave campus early.
Currently Blount County has more workplace opportunities than students to fill them, particularly in construction fields, Bell said.
To help William Blount students understand local opportunities the school hosted a career fair in October 2022, and four walked away from the event with job offers.
Employers also have agreed to work with students on scheduling hours so they can continue their education, such as with programs at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
The career fair was part of EPSO/Career Week at the school, highlighting early postsecondary opportunities. Earning EPSOs — such as college credits and industry certifications — is one way high school students can be considered “Ready Graduates” by the Tennessee Department of Education. Currently work-based learning does not count as an EPSO.
During that week representatives from Commercial Cutting Equipment, AESSEAL, the Blount County Sheriffs Office, AXIS Fabrication, Massey Electric, PCS, Roger L. Newman, Cherokee Millwright, Clayton Homes and Auto Physicians also served as guest speakers at the school.
Human resources representatives conducted mock interviews to help students gain confidences in areas such as making eye contact and discussing the skills they’ve already honed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.