Only half a dozen concert band directors across the country receive the John Philip Sousa Legion of Honor award each year, and this fall William Blount High School’s Ron Rogers is one.
The nonprofit John Philip Sousa Foundation won’t even consider a nominee with fewer than two decades of experience, and honorees must have a record of both excellent musical quality in their concert band programs and have held leadership positions in their professional organizations.
One of the 13 members of the selection committee has known Rogers his entire career. Rogers student taught with Roy Holder and his wife, June, at Powell middle and high schools.
“He’s a real leader in the profession,” Roy Holder said. Rogers has done more than serve as president of music organizations, including the East Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association, Tennessee Music Education Association, Tennessee Bandmasters and the state chapter of the international fraternity for bandmasters, Phi Beta Mu.
“He’s a great resource for people around the state,” Holder said, noting that Rogers has a recording library from state festivals that goes back to the early 1970s.
As a student teacher, Holder said, Rogers was “a sponge.”
“He was always coming with a question, asking how to and why to,” Holder said. “He demonstrated very early the skills that were going to make him a good teacher.”
“He was always trying to chase the very best there was, and that has made him grow, and now he’s the leader,” Holder said.
Two of Rogers’ former students are currently music majors at the University of Tennessee: Tommy Bond and Patrick Whitman. “I think they’re going to become vey fine band directors,” Rogers predicted.
With 37 years of experience, he knows school band is about more than music.
Started with a trombone
Rogers didn’t join his school band until friend Mike Tipton encouraged him in sixth grade.
When Gibbs High School band director S.L. Valentine told the students no one else could play drums that year, Rogers asked a boy nearby what he played and if it was easy. That’s how Rogers came to play the trombone.
“All I had ever wanted to do is be an architect,” he recalled, remembering the silence when as a high school junior he told his parents, “I’d like to be a band director.”
“It was not what they were expecting,” he said, but his parents, although of modest means, were always supportive. Rogers made the All-East band from his sophomore year on and was All-State his senior year.
When Rogers’ father asked whether he would need a new instrument for college, Ron said he was looking at a Bach 42B that would cost about $700. “The next day my dad walked in and handed me seven $100 bills and said, ‘Go buy your horn.’”
“I almost tear up when I think about it 40 some years later,” Rogers said.
Band family
Rogers strives to combine the influences of his two band teachers.
Valentine, who died last month, created such a family atmosphere that a quarter of the school’s students belonged to the band, Rogers said. “I never felt as good anywhere as I felt in the Gibbs High School band room.”
At the University of Tennessee he played under longtime director W.J. Julian. “From him I learned just this incredible pursuit of excellence. It was uncompromising,” Rogers said. “He could motivate so many different ways.”
Julian had a “relentless pursuit of excellence,” Rogers recalled. “He did not put up with mediocrity.”
But Julian was relentless in a good way.
“I have never enjoyed playing in a concert band more than I did playing in Dr. Julian’s concert band,” Rogers said. “The level of maturity and the level of musicianship were just absolutely incredible.”
William Blount drum major Olivia Smith shows Rogers seemingly has succeeded in combining the two approaches.
“Band for me is my safe place and my happy place,” said Olivia, who moved to the district during her freshman year and loves playing the flute.
Speaking of Rogers she said, “He’s very kind. He’s also intimidating, but in the good kind of way.”
He inspires students to work hard to be as good as he knows they can be and to not let down the rest of the band. In the process, Olivia said, “He instills confidence in people.”
“He treats us like we’re family,” she said. “He really shows us that he cares about us.”
Jared Hearld knows that doesn’t end when students graduate. Hearld is now a band director at Juan Diego Catholic High School and St. John the Baptist Schools in Draper, Utah.
When Hearld moved to Utah, he said, Rogers was worried and promised to drive out and pick up his former student from Farragut if Hearld wasn’t happy.
“I still remember my first day in band,” Hearld said, after moving from Oliver Springs, which had about 50 students in its band. He was just a shaking freshman when Rogers offered him a solo. “That’s a lot of trust,” the former student said.
“He demanded that it was right, and by gosh, I made sure it was right,” Hearld said.
“He worked us hard,” and the students learned that effort pays off in other parts of life as well, he said. They also learned respect.
Hearld recalled one student arriving late for band one day and giving his mother a hard time because of it. “Ron chewed him out for getting upset with his mother,” he said.
Hearld has hired Rogers to judge state concert band competitions because, he said, “I know he’ll be hard on us.”
In rehearsals he finds himself demanding the same level of attention Rogers did, ensuring that students “listen with their eyes.”
“Outside of rehearsal he’s just a softie,” Hearld said. “He’s a gentle giant unless he’s in rehearsal.”
Coming to WB
Rogers taught at Doyle High School in Knoxville from 1985-89 and then followed Valentine as band director at Farragut High School for 22 years.
In the late 1990s the band had more than 300 members and three concert bands. The Farragut band played at five national conventions and traveled to Europe three times.
However, when William Blount Principal Rob Clark called Rogers seeking a recommendation for a new band director, Rogers was ready to move on.
Rogers had once hired Clark to help teach band camp and was eager to work with an administrator who would be supportive of the band program.
It wasn’t an easy transition, though, and at the end of his second year at William Blount, Rogers thought he was ready to retire. When the first check arrived, though, he sent it back.
“Kids are kids,” he said. “You treat them with respect, you demand excellence from them and they’ll respond.”
A different year
COVID-19 shut down activities in the state 10 days before the William Blount band was scheduled to play at a concert festival in Chattanooga last spring.
“I have no doubt it would have been a superior rating and would have sounded great,” Rogers said.
For the remaining nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year, band class was online.
The pandemic has changed everything, Roger said. He tells this year’s freshmen, “This is not what high school band is,” and they should try it again next year.
“This is not band at William Blount,” Rogers said. “This is simply getting through something so we can resume being the kind of band we are.”
With new precautions in place, William Blount did hold a two-week summer band camp and rehearsals after school two days a week, performing at just five home football games.
“We preached distancing,” Rogers said, and with 110 members the band didn’t play a note inside.
“Not one (band) student tested positive for COVID all fall,” he said. “I take great joy in that.”
Now Rogers had divided the 100 players who remain into two bands, so one has space to practice while the other half have study hall.
Because of the unusual year, Rogers relented on something he had always denied his marching band students in the past, dressing up for Halloween. “We even taught them the Thriller dance,” Rogers said, in an effort to make the year more special and memorable.
Some of the seniors initially were in shock because for years Rogers has emphasized to them behaving with class and the importance of public perception.
Rogers said he’s still demanding but, “I’ve mellowed quite a bit.”
He hopes his students will be able to play a musical instrument later in life but they also will take away other important life lessons, including discipline and working together as a group to achieve a goal.
“Band makes better kids,” Rogers said.
Still involved
Rogers knows when he retires at the end of the school year that he’ll miss the students.
“I still want to be around band,” he said. “I just don’t know that I want to do two weeks of band camp and 10 football games and that kind of stuff.”
He won’t miss riding a school bus Friday nights to football games. In recent years band directors across the country have “Liked” his humorous, disgusted selfies on Facebook from that first away game of the season.
“You know he loves being there with the kids,” Hearld said, “He just hates the bus.”
The National Band Association has tapped Rogers to be a mentor for young directors in Tennessee. “I don’t have all the answers,” Rogers said, but he’s willing to answer their questions. He still is listening to recordings and watching videos of the Clinton High School band and calling former director Stanley Barnes for advice.
Rogers also plans to continue the work he has begun transcribing pieces written for orchestra into arrangements for band. He already has a contract with a London publisher to transcribe Malcolm Arnold’s Irish dances and another contract with a publisher in Portugal.
“I’ve always done my own marching band arrangements,” Rogers said. “I’ve just always thought nobody knows how my band plays better than I do.”
On Friday nights next fall he’ll probably be watching his daughter, Ally, perform with the Knoxville Central High School Band. She plays percussion in the marching band, and Rogers said, “I think she’s probably a future All-state bassoonist.”
When his son, Brett, was in high school, Rogers saw him perform only about once a year. Brett, who plays euphonium, is a freshman musicology major at UT now.
