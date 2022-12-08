Sawyer Radford of Maryville wanted nothing more than to go to college, but her family faced a lot of challenges when she was growing up.
Between the death of her father and the hospitalization of one of her sisters, Radford withdrew from classes at Carson-Newman University and head back home to help. The 2016 William Blount High School graduate never meant for this to be a long pause, but an ongoing battle to obtain enough financial aid kept her out of college for more than three years, despite being admitted to two different four-year universities.
In fall 2021, five years after she started college the first time, Radford enrolled in the teacher education program at Pellissippi State Community College. Tonight, Dec. 9, she will walk across the stage as a college graduate, with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.
Pellissippi State’s commencement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 9, at the Knoxville Convention Center, 701 Henley St.. Radford is one of 209 students who graduated from Pellissippi State over the summer, when the college does not hold a ceremony, and another 509 students will graduate from Pellissippi State this fall.
She just completed her first semester as a Tennessee Tech University student, with all As.
Called to teach
Radford used the time she was unable to attend college to explore her career options. Thanks to church friends, she had the opportunity to ride in an ambulance and to shadow teachers, nurses and insurance professionals at their jobs.
“I volunteered in a third grade classroom three days a week, and I fell in love with teaching,” Radford explained. “I got a full-time job as a preschool teacher, and I worked there for two years. When they put me with the 5-year-olds in the kindergarten readiness class, I loved it. They were awesome.”
Radford knew she wouldn’t be able to balance full-time preschool teaching with full-time college classes, so she took a job as nanny to seven children who range in age from 4 to 17. Still, she made time to serve as co-vice president of Pellissippi State’s chapter of the Student Tennessee Education Association.
“I loved the thought of having a voice in the teacher education program, to give input and plan events like our first-year teacher panel and a diversity panel,” Radford said. “I’m also a helper by nature. I love being able to make things happen.”
“Sawyer is a true go-getter,” said assistant professor Laura Lawson, teacher education program coordinator for Pellissippi State. “She puts a goal front and center and goes for it. It was so impressive to see her drive for leadership in our STEA Teacher Education Club. Not only did she drive down from Maryville to attend our meetings, but whenever she had to leave early for class, she dialed in on her phone so she didn’t miss a second of the planning.”
Lawson added that Radford’s background has given her a gift that not all teachers have: the ability to see signs that children are struggling in their home lives so that she can intervene on their behalf.
“My childhood helped me know what to look for to keep as many kids as possible from falling through the cracks,” agreed Radford, who at one time lived with a supportive high school teacher. “I am able to be an advocate for kids.”
Continuing on Knoxville campus
Radford started the 2+2 program with Tennessee Tech this fall. This program allows teacher education students to finish their bachelor’s degrees through the four-year university by taking classes on Pellissippi State’s Hardin Valley campus.
“I already loved Tennessee Tech’s education program, but the 2+2 program meant I didn’t have to uproot and move to Cookeville,” noted Radford, who now has her own place.
Although Radford’s college journey has not looked like what she planned, she offers advice to those who also have a longer road ahead of them than they thought.
“The biggest thing to remember is that society’s agenda is not your agenda,” Radford stressed. “It was hard for me because I felt like I needed to graduate with my bachelor’s in 2020, and I’m just now getting my associate degree. But there is no way you can compare your story to anyone else’s story. My motto is ‘If it’s important to you, you can do it. You will get it done.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.