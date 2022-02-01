William Blount High School students moved into their newly renovated science wing after fall break, but the finishing touches have continued right up until a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday, Feb. 1.
During a meeting of the Blount County Education Committee in one of the rooms before the ceremony, Principal Rob Clark explained that the interactive screen he was using to show a video of the school and charts of its student accomplishments had just been installed Friday, Jan. 29.
Before leading tours on the nearly $1.8 million renovations he told commissioners on the Blount County Education Committee, “The teachers are thrilled, and the kids are thrilled.”
He described the facilities as “light years” ahead of what they had previously, which included leaking faucets and corroded storage cabinets.
During the ceremony Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt said, “You can’t really fully appreciate it unless you remember what the old labs looked like. They were in tough shape. Gas didn’t work, water didn’t work in some of them and it was a difficult go in many respects.”
He acknowledged retired teachers among the visitors who found ways to work around labs that didn’t work.
Now, Clark said, “As I come through the classrooms, more often than not, the kids are up, working in the lab instead of in a textbook, and that’s when they learn, when they’ve got their hands on something.”
The renovated space includes six labs, work rooms, a student affairs office and more.
Clark told commissioners when students saw the new classrooms they said, “It feels like someone cares.”
Senior Ella Webb, who cut the ribbon during the ceremony, was one of the students who had her biology class displaced last year by the renovation work but said she is glad her two younger sisters will be able to have classes in the rooms.
Blount County Schools hopes to request bids this month for renovation of the career and technical education building at Heritage High School, with that work expected in spring and summer.
A track and field project at Eagleton College and Career Academy also is scheduled to go to bid this month.
Work continues on a field house at William Blount High School, which Clark said he hopes will be complete this spring. Renovation of the CTE building, which was constructed prior to the high school on the WB campus is expected in summer 2023.
James Duke, BCS supervisor supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects, also told the Education Committee members that the tanks for the replacement of the sewer plant at Lanier Elementary School have arrived
He expects that project to be complete by June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.