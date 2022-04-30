It’s a big leap from planting vines to making wine from the grapes they’ll grow, but Chris Milne gets it.
The Pellissippi State biology professor, who holds a Ph.D. in plant and soil science, oversaw the planting of a research vineyard on Friday with the college’s industry partners and donors from the Tennessee Grape and Wine Board and the Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance. And while the goal is to research the hardiness of two particular grape varieties in East Tennessee, the science usually takes a backseat when it comes to queries from laymen.
“The first thing everybody asks me is when are we going to have wine,” Milne told The Daily Times this week. “I mean, we may, eventually, but we won’t have a whole lot of fruit until the third year. Next year, they’ll be up and well-established on their wires, and the first year we have fruit, we’ll take it off so they can better take root.
“But I think being able to do it is what a lot of people are interested in, because it would probably be different if we said we were doing all this research for jelly. But if we get enough fruit, there’s a winery that’s committed to help do the evaluation of it for wine quality, and make it for us if we get the quantities we need.”
That winery, the Pigeon Forge-based Mountain Valley, is part of the Rocky Top Wine Trail, which was announced last year as a partner with Pellissippi’s Division of Business and Community Services registered apprenticeship program for those interested in a career in the grape and wine industry. In the program, which is registered through the U.S. Department of Labor, students study viticulture (grape growing), enology (wine making) and wine business entrepreneurship, among other subjects. Milne collaborated with the Viticulture Enology Science and Technology Alliance (VESTA) to create the program, which may eventually involve the grapes produced by the research vineyard.
But as with all things Pellissippi-related, the focal point at least in the short term is scientific research, Milne said.
“We’re looking at two different varieties, a red and a white, out of Cornell,” he said. “They’re touted as being no-spray varieties, meaning they’re incredibly disease-resistant.”
The Blount County campus, located on West Lamar Alexander Parkway, was selected as the vineyard’s location because of existing space, and because it’s “the heart of the agricultural science program we’re developing,” Milne said.
“And plus, my office is here,” he added.
More importantly, he said, the vineyard will be integrated into course-based undergraduate research across a number of Pellissippi classes. For example: Students enrolled in the college’s introduction to soil science course will work on soil aspects of the research, Milne said, while microbiology students will study disease issues, and plant science undergrads will perform leaf analysis.
“Instead of getting a few students involve, we’ll introduce every student in all those classes to research,” he said. “To the best of my knowledge, this is the only varietal research vineyard in the state. A lot of that kind of research is not being done by the University of Tennessee anymore, so the grape and wine industry came to us to see if we would be interested in doing it anyway.”
Given Pellissippi’s ties to VESTA and the grape and wine industry apprenticeship program, it only made sense. And while the possibility of a Pellissippi batch through the combination of apprenticeship and on-site grape-growing is certainly tantalizing, Milne said, the college is taking things one step at a time.
“Tennessee has very unique climate and disease issues, so we want to see if these grape varieties will work well in this region,” he said. “Either they’ll be able to handle it, or they won’t.”
