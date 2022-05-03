Winning in Blount County wasn’t enough for Nick Black, from Maryville, to be named the next chancellor of the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts.
Black said from the start, he was behind his opponent Jim Ripley for support from the other four counties in the 4th Judicial District — Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson and Sevier.
“I knew that we were going to start out from behind and have a lot of ground to make up,” Black said. “I don’t shy away from anything.”
Black said Blount County had a little less than 40% of the total population of both judicial districts and voter turnout wasn’t what he expected.
An unofficial total tally for Blount County votes listed Black to have 62% in Blount. But as of press time on Tuesday, Ripley claimed about 65% of the votes in all five counties.
“The good news is, I wake up tomorrow and I’ll still be the chairman of the school board,” Black said. “And that’s a role that I love, and I’ll get to continue with that work.”
Register of Deeds
Incumbent Phyllis Lee Crisp claimed more votes than Beth Myers-Rees — the unofficial tally at 6,724 to 1,679 — for register of deeds.
“I think I’m a proven leader, and I do what I say I’m going to,” Crisp said. “I treat everyone the same, and I think the voters spoke, and they’re pleased with the job I’m doing.”
Crisp, who has served three terms, will be running against Democrat candidate Maude Hannah Volk.
Assessor of Property
Todd Orr, who was named interim assessor of property by the Blount County Commission in September, is the Republican nominee for Assessor of Property and will be running against Melissa McCrossen in the fall.
Orr’s opponent Allen Latham held 31% of the votes last night.
“I’m just kind of overwhelmed,” Orr said.
“It’s been a busy few months, and campaigning and running for a county-wide seat is not something you do alone, so I’ve had a lot of people that’s helped me and supported me.”
Orr said he’ll enjoy the win for a “day or two” before turning his focus to the general election.
Rockford City Commission
Kenneth M. Arwood and Matt Hester were elected to the Rockford City Commission as the only two candidates for the two open seats on commission.
“Trying to keep the traditional values of the Rockford community,” Arwood said. “Help the school kids and continue on with the good leadership we’ve had in the last few years... I’m just trying to uphold their standards.”
Arwood currently serves as the secretary of the Rockford Planning Commission and has been a long-time resident of the small community. He is looking ahead to a new park and finding a solution for erosion along the riverbank.
“We got a few things going on right now,” Arwood said. “Rockford is not a very big town, but it’s home.”
