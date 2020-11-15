Maryville Housing Authority (MHA) won the lottery in August.
It’s very likely Blount’s only federal public housing organization will be one of 100 programs selected by Congress to join a 20-year experimental initiative called Moving to Work (MTW).
The move could see MHA diversify its housing, rent and Section 8 voucher program options for low-income households. It could also see the authority build more public housing in the county where waiting lists are currently 12-18 months.
MTW is an initiative that makes it easier for participating authorities to adapt their rules and services to local needs. Many authorities applied to be a part of MTW, but only a handful of applications won a random-selection lottery.
MHA was one of them.
Come January 2021, the authority may find out if its application scores final approval.
MHA Director Nancy Burnette told The Daily Times in a recent interview that winning the lottery was a timely surprise.
“We filled out the application in 2018 and then we just kind of forgot about it,” Burnette said. “Life went on and we didn’t think anything about it. If we thought anything at all it was, ‘Well, that’s not going to happen.’”
So, when Burnette received an email from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Aug. 28 telling her MHA had been selected to participate in MTW, she was surprised.
Since then, the authority has held public meetings and posted their application online. On Nov. 23, the MHA board will meet to review the application, sign it and ship it off to HUD before an early December deadline.
Flexible models
Currently there are 39 housing authorities across the U.S. involved in MTW, an initiative that started in 1996. It’s still in an experimental phase that Congress decided to expand by 100 authorities in 2015.
That experiment seeks to answer a simple question: How much independent power should local authorities have?
“MTW allows public housing agencies to practice greater program flexibility and encourages housing choice and self-sufficiency among low-income families,” HUD explained in a September release announcing the 100-program expansion. “HUD’s MTW demonstration program encourages (authorities) to develop unique self-sufficiency strategies, tailored to the needs of their local communities. These locally designed strategies will improve upon the one-size-fits-all approach.”
Burnette talked about different ways that “local strategy” model might play out for MHA.
One was rent reform.
She explained that currently MHA calculates public housing participants’ rents every year using gross income and deductions. MHA employees start assessing households’ income months before setting rent rates for another year, Burnette said, adding “It’s kind of like doing your taxes. We can’t just use what they bring us it has to be verified by third parties.”
That annual process is hard on tenants and time-consuming for MHA employees, she said.
MTW would allow the authority to simplify that process, coming up with a more universal rent rate that would only have to be calculated every other year.
“That was something the residents at Broadway Towers were excited about,” Leasing Supervisor Julie Chaney said. “Because the bi-annual would really pertain to people on a fixed income.”
MTW could also change the local Section 8 housing choice model. Burnette said the authority cold tap into alternative funding methods and pay a case-manager to assist applicants in finding a place, negotiating rent and even driving around — something that’s hard for some seeking housing choice vouchers.
“Once COVID’s over, we could provide them with transportation, we can be the spokesmen for them, negating with the landlord,” Burnette said.
“In my mind, that would overcome a major obstacle for people,” she added. “We have vouchers that are not being used, but we’re hesitant to apply for any more because they can’t find anything.”
Finally, Burnette said MTW could allow MHA to build or buy more public housing.
Currently the program only supports 400 housing units supporting a total 702 people, according to data in the authority’s MTW application draft.
Waiting lists are backed up more than a year as Blount’s housing market contracts.
“The city of Maryville and many areas of Blount County are high-cost communities with very few private-sector solutions for affordable housing,” the application states. “That creates a significant affordability gap for families ready to transition out of our assisted housing inventory into the market.”
MHA leaders repeatedly pointed to the lack of affordable housing as one of the largest impediments to their continuing success.
Experimenting
One of the potential drawbacks of joining MTW, Burnette noted, is bookkeeping.
Because it’s an experimental initiative — what HUD calls “demonstration” — MHA will have to keep track of exactly how much it saved and spent under the MTW umbrella.
“It’s going to require us to use our own accounting and a new accounting system, so we’d probably have to hire somebody to help with that,” Burnette said.
But while HUD is adamant local authorities keep track of the changes made under MTW, it also wants them to get creative, she added. “Don’t be discouraged if something doesn’t work,” was how Burnette explained HUD’s marching orders. “Go back to the drawing board.”
That’s why MTW encourages authority leaders to talk to leasing staff, asking about ways they could changes roles, free up time and create a more well-oiled fiscal machine.
Yes, leaders said, joining the program would give them the power to raise rents, but that’s not the goal.
“We’re here to house folks, not un-house them,” Chaney said, explaining raised rents would just lead to empty apartments.
‘Add to it’
Should MHA join the MTW ranks in 2021 — which is likely — it would mark a new era of fiscal and regulatory freedom during a time when housing authorities nationwide are trying to figure out how to weather the strains of COVID-19.
Public housing is still governed by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium, in place until Dec. 31.
MHA has felt the impact of unpaid rents. Burnette said it received at least $150,000 in grant money to help them cope, but the future is still murky. The freedom to shift finances around under MTW may be exactly what the authority needs to expand during a moment of uncertainty and increasing need.
“We’re the only ones that serve the clients that we serve,” Burnette said. “A lot of complexes have been built. They’re affordable for young, working families: They’re not affordable for our families. We don’t want to lose what we’ve got, and if we can add to it, that’s what we want to do.”
