The third winter weather system in as many weeks caused messy roads, minor power outages and a few downed trees in Blount County, but the horseshoe-shaped trough that kept temperatures just north of freezing spared the area, officials said Monday.
Winter Storm Izzy, so named by The Weather Channel, moved into East Tennessee on Sunday morning from the northeast, part of a rotating system that hit a mass of warmer air from the south that kept temperatures relatively stable throughout the day. Snow totals for Maryville, according to The National Weather Service in Morristown, came to 1.8 inches by Monday afternoon.
“I would say we got off lucky,” said Blount County Emergency Management Director Lance Coleman. “There were parts of the county that were, of course, hit harder than other parts. The south and west parts of the county certainly took the brunt of this, but everyone else was spared, and even county-wide, it could have been a whole lot worst than it was. We’re very blessed, for sure.”
Still, the accumulation, along with roads that were treacherous during the overnight and early morning hours, forced the postponement of the Blount County MLK Celebration march from Alcoa to the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus. Some areas along the state line in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to the NWS, received as much as 8 inches of snow.
County road crews spent much of the weekend preparing for the severe weather event. According to Assistant Blount County Highway Superintendent Chico Messer, the department put 48 personnel to work throughout the day on Sunday, taking the night off and reporting back to the department at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
“Every crew member was engaged in putting out material, clearing roads and cutting trees,” Messer said around 3 p.m. Monday. “We had several trees down (on roads) throughout the county, but we had a full compliment and everyone was engaged. We feel highly confident we put down adequate material on the roads and all roads have been cleared.
“We pretreated with calcium chloride and we put salt and calcium mixture as we were in the storm and after the storm. We had 17 trucks out clearing snow and trees. Likewise, we had five supervisors controlling those crews.”
Parts of the county most affected by the storm, Messer added, included Montvale Mountain, Top of the World, Happy Valley and areas along the county’s southern rim, including Mint, Thompson Bridge and Morganton roads; Friendsville; and the Disco Loop Road area.
Over at the City of Maryville, Public Utilities Director Baron Swafford said the city system experienced two small outages Sunday night affecting roughly 200 people, but those problems were resolved within a couple of hours. Ryan Trentham, director of the Alcoa Electric Department, also reported a minor outage that affected 120 Alcoa Utilities customers, but it, too, was resolved within an hour.
At the county’s E-911 Communications Center, Director Jimmy Long praised the cooperation of area first responder agencies, the Blount County Highway Department and local utility personnel for ensuring that the response to the winter storm kept the discomfort of county residents to a minimum. Even the number of vehicle accidents on slick roads, Long added, were minimal.
“We did not have a huge volume of calls, and everything went well,” he said.
An after-hours on-call supervisor is always on hand to monitor Blount County road conditions, Messer added, and the BCSO posts regular road condition updates to its Facebook page in the event of inclement weather. Monday’s high temperature was forecast to rise to 34 degrees, but excessive cloud cover and any thaw could again make road conditions treacherous on Tuesday morning.
“All in all, we’re really blessed,” Coleman said. “Our first responders, utilities and highway department all work really well together and put in a hard effort, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.