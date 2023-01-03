Gas prices in Tennessee raised by an average of 17 cents last week because of holiday travel and the winter storm.
A release from AAA — The Auto Club Group on Tuesday, Jan. 3, states gas supply dropped from chilling weather temporarily closing refineries in Texas and the gulf area. It adds travelers hit the road earlier to avoid bad weather, which caused demand to spike.
Last week, AAA speculated gas prices were stabilizing at a low rate in comparison to previous weeks, but this week’s release states prices have “reversed course and are trending much more expensive.”
Blount County stayed in the medium to high range of averages across the state but increased from $2.79 to $2.97 from Tuesday to Tuesday. Tennessee’s average is $2.90, which the release states is still 10 cents less than one month ago and eight cents less than one year ago.
“Even with the recent spike in pump prices, we are still seeing prices less expensive than both a month and one year ago,” spokeswoman for AAA Megan Cooper said in the release. “It’s likely that gas prices will remain volatile through this week; however, it does seem like the rate of increase in our state gas price average has slowed compared to last week.”
Tennessee jumped from the seventh least expensive market in the nation to the tenth this week, with its highest 10% of prices $3.28. The national average is $3.22 as of Tuesday and rose 12 cents from last week.
The lowest 10% of prices in Tennessee are $2.67, while 21% of gas stations in the state have prices below $2.75.
Unlike in previous weeks, the most expensive metro markets in the state shifted to the northeastern tip including Johnson City, Morristown and Kingsport.
