A request for reduced lot sizes in mixed-use districts will return to Alcoa City Commission this month, with a 5-foot increase.
What was originally a request from Atwell Group — an engineering firm designing a single-family home development on Mills Street — to reduce lot sizes to a 40-foot minimum, is now a 45-foot request.
After discussion with city planning staff and some community pushback, developers seem to be meeting community members halfway.
A coordinated effort between Atwell, RealtyLink and eventually Goodall Homes, owned by Clayton Homes, the project originally was set to bring nearly 150 homes off Mills Street, the first single-family residential development in Springbrook Farm, an urban-style development meant to be a city center.
But ever since the firms submitted design and concept plans for the project, residents have been uneasy about the move, calling the lots too small, the development too hastily planned and the future neighborhood too crammed.
Some elected and appointed leaders agreed.
Planning Commissioner Kathy Thompson was the first to vote “no” on the 40-foot-wide lot law change in July.
City Commissioner Tracey Cooper voted “no” the same month.
Planning Commissioner Jim Buchanan — who is also a city commissioner and Alcoa’s vice mayor — voted “no” on the 45-foot-width amendment, though it passed in a 4-1 vote during the Aug. 19 City Planning Commission meeting.
Though Buchanan voted in favor of the move the first time it made an appearance, he explained recently that his “no” vote for the amended plan was predicated on how the city is approaching the project.
“I was very skeptical Round 1,” he said. “Struggled with it. ... You know, I just don’t want the city to act out of desperation.”
He expressed support of 50-foot frontage on Mills Street instead of the 45-feet currently heading to City Commission.
Thompson, who changed her vote to a “yes” for the 45-foot widths, said she appreciated the new amendment because of an important detail that’s been added.
The newest proposed version of this law for mixed-use districts states that “in no case shall a lot width be reduced to a distance less than 40 feet for compliance also with the below minimum facade width of 30 feet.”
How this law change reached discussion in the first place is somewhat unique for planning staff and commission. Developers requested it, knowing they couldn’t supply space for as many single-family home lots as they wanted if the lot size limits were larger.
Though they had originally planned for nearly 150 lots, that number now has diminished to just under 120. Adjusted concept plans for the site suggest there will be some 50-foot lots on Mills Street, some 45-foot lots and exclusively 45-foot lots west of Mills Street and into Springbrook Farm proper.
Homes on Mills Street are dense for a reason, planners have emphasized. They’re meant to “transition” the area from neighborhood residential style to a more urban residential and then retail/commercial area.
City Commission is set to vote on the 45-foot lots Sept. 14. That will be the amendment’s second and final reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.