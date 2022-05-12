For the past 17 days, representatives of Blount County’s United Steelworkers Local 309 have sat around three tables negotiating a new contract with Arconic, and a Sunday deadline to reach an agreement is fast approaching.
The six local representatives — David “Buzz” Sawyer, Nick McCarter, Ronnie Amos, Kevin Kittrell, Jennifer Myers and Mike Bivens — represent the 840 dues-paying members of the Blount County chapter of the international union, which is negotiating on behalf of 3,500 members nationwide at four Arconic facilities.
According to Sawyer, the Local 309 president, the two sides remain “far apart” on wages and health and retirement benefits.
“We’re definitely far apart on wages,” he told The Daily Times on Thursday. “Arconic is a very profitable company, and our members make a really high-quality product that our customers desire. All we’re wanting is our share of that profit, as well as good health benefits, and retirement benefits. When you work in a factory setting all your life, you get broke down a little bit, and you should get a good retirement.”
In preparation for negotiations ending without a new contract in place, members of the Local 309 voted unanimously on Thursday to support the negotiating team — meaning that if an agreement isn’t reached through a majority vote of all union members, the next step would be to take a strike vote, McCarter said.
And according to Sawyer, Thursday’s support vote is an indication that if the talks break down and no contract is agreed upon, the numbers are there to put the Local 309 on the picket lines for the first time in 36 years.
“That year, the strike lasted 32 days,” Sawyer said. “I’m not saying it will come to that, but if we don’t have an agreement through a body vote … if they don’t come to us with a fair contract … there are several options out there.”
Ultimately, he added, the negotiations will likely end with a “final offer” contract on the part of Arconic, which last signed an agreement with the USW in 2019 for general wage increases of 3.5% per year, as well as maintaining or improving existing benefits like supplemental unemployment, health care and retirement provisions for active employees. The contract secured those rights for roughly 3,000 hourly workers at four Arconic sites nationwide, including the Alcoa North and South plants.
The company’s financial report for 2021, released in February, revealed that Arconic posted sales of $7.5 billion in 2021, up 32% over 2020 “primarily due to higher aluminum prices and sales growth in industrial, packaging, and ground transportation markets.”
With less than 72 hours remaining until the noon deadline on Sunday, the Local 309 membership is preparing for the next steps, Sawyer said. Even if the majority of union members vote to accept a contract offer that he and his team disagree with, they’ll abide by the vote. But if the majority rejects the company’s offer, they’re prepared to do what needs to be done to secure what they feel they’re owed, he added.
“We do have the votes to strike; today’s vote showed that,” he said. “It really shows to us that people there are willing to stand up and stand strong, and we’re prepared. We have a strike defense fund set up, and medical insurance set aside for our members. If that’s what it takes, we’re ready.”
