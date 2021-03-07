Freshman Maryville City Council member Sarah Herron is pushing to fulfill on something she stressed during 2020’s campaign season: bulk-trash services.
Herron ran her campaign equipped with a set of issues she wanted to address when she won her seat. Like fellow campaigners Drew Miles, Suzette Donovan and Tom Taylor, she emphasized family, community and small businesses advocacy.
But she also evolved her platform beyond the basics, using social media to advocate for issues including homelessness, transparency, budget cuts and bulk-trash collection — areas she believed could use improvement.
Herron was the second-highest vote-getter in the 2020 race and said in a recent interview with The Daily Times her platform was shaped by people.
“The great thing about a campaign is, you go to people and you ask them, ‘What are the issues that you care about? Tell me about things you wish the city would do,’” she said.
Last fall, she received answers to those questions and wasted no time addressing them online.
“Let’s talk trash,” Herron posted on her campaign’s Facebook page in September 2020, months before she won her seat. “Several voters have asked me about brush and bulk-trash curbside pickup.”
In a Sept. 27, 2020, post, she proffered one idea to help improve what she noted was already a very good service routine.
“A scheduling system would allow residents and businesses to make an appointment for pickup by phone or online,” Herron wrote. “The technology routes trucks based on need. Other cities have had success by adopting these programs. It saves on fuel costs and keeps trash and brush off the streets.”
Fewer than two months after she was sworn in on Dec. 1, 2020, Herron posed that idea during City Council’s Jan. 15 retreat. Though campaign platforms can end up abandoned by the curb, Herron said she wanted to see her bulk-trash conversation turn into action.
From platform to policy
To that end, she recently sat down with City Manager Greg McClain, addressing bulk-trash collection and how it could be improved within Maryville city limits.
Her ideas may come to a future Maryville work session, the monthly meeting in which city leaders have open-floor discussions about how to mold policy and progress to the times.
“I think we have some of the best people working at the city,” Herron said, stipulating that, while she wants to encourage more efficient systems, the level of excellence currently driving services is second to none.
“They care about people and you can tell they have so much pride in their work,” she added. But there’s always room for improvement and Herron is committed to following through on her platform.
So, she has a few ideas.
“It makes sense to me, at the very minimum, to find (bulk-trash service) information online faster and easier,” she said. “That wouldn’t require an overhaul of sanitation workers’ schedules or the addition of trucks or re-mapping anything.
“What I would love to see is a simple portal where people could type in their address and it would provide the zone that they’re in and the date that the pickup is occurring on the calendar.”
Currently, the city has a 32-page, color-coded PDF calendar delineating exactly when and where bulk trash will be collected.
Herron suggested that PDF be turned into something residents can easily navigate, like a basic search engine.
Website updates considered
But the conversation doesn’t have to stop at bulk trash, Herron said, adding that money and time put into a city website loaded with more navigable information would be worthwhile for residents and leadership alike.
“Users want things to be very simple: This is the information I’m looking for, what is the answer?” Herron said.
Maryville’s website has been the premier Blount County source for COVID-19 information since March, 2020, regularly posting case counts, hospital data and intergovernmental updates.
But with a growing population may come needs for an expanded website.
“We had budgeted a couple years ago to do a new website that has those kinds of capabilities,” Maryville Administrative Services Director Jane Groff told council during the January retreat. Until a new website is a reality, Groff said staff is considering a tool to help people know which local government services their address.
Spending on a website rebuild was cut when the pandemic started, Groff said, but there are moves to address it in the upcoming budget. “We’re hoping to clear up a lot of things with one effort,” she added.
Herron’s call for improved trash collection systems came just as Maryville’s rapid growth called for a larger waste-collection fleet.
Council this month voted to buy another $138,382 knuckle boom truck, the tool used to collect bulk trash. That purchase originally was slated for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, but staff found a way to get it cheaper earlier.
“A lot of communities don’t even do bulk-trash collection,” McClain noted during the January retreat. Herron then suggested a system in which people could sign up for bulk-trash collection appointments, but McClain said that might not be the most efficient path forward.
He suggested a collaborative effort using geographic information systems (GIS) maps and a hypothetical portal that gives residents all the information they need to know about their living address, including bulk-trash collection.
Overall, Herron wants to be a driving force in improving city communications, whether that means advocating for more online services or posting on her Facebook page, now dedicated to providing information about council agendas and city accomplishments.
“My digital background has already been helpful,” Herron told The Daily Times. “Having 18 years in digital communications is something I hope will have a positive impact, starting with bulk trash.”
A copy of Maryville’s current waste collection schedule is attached to the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.