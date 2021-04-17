As the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on lockdown this past year, another disturbing trend rose in parts of Blount County: catalytic converter thefts.
Rates of such thefts have spiked in some county areas, with criminals taking advantage of closed businesses and unattended vehicles, Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell told The Daily Times.
“And it would kind of make sense because if businesses have shuttered, then that gives an enterprising individual an opportunity to do something illegal,” Carswell said.
Thefts of catalytic converters, which control exhaust emissions in vehicles by turning pollutants into gas, isn’t a new phenomenon, as criminals often target the part due to the rare metals they contain.
Precious metals rhodium, platinum and palladium are used in the process, goldcountrymedia.com reported in 2019.
“The black market for stolen catalytic converters offers prices in the $150 to $200 range for a piece of equipment that can cost up to $2,000 to replace and is illegal to drive without,” reported Gold Country Media, which publishes several community newspapers in Northern California Gold Country.
But since COVID forced people and businesses to social distance, the rate of catalytic converters being stolen spiked, at least in Carswell’s jurisdiction.
According to accumulated police reports obtained by The Daily Times, approximately 60 catalytic converters have been reported stolen since April 1, 2020, between the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa and Maryville police departments; APD’s reports listed around 30, BCSO’s listed around 18 and MPD’s around 12.
Stretching a bit farther back, BCSO specifically has taken 21 reports of catalytic converter thefts since January 2020, and many of those cases are still being investigated, Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.
Thieves will take the converters, which are expensive parts themselves, to “shady” metal scrapers after stealing them, typically by cutting them off or otherwise removing them from vehicles, Carswell said; specific vehicles are often targeted for thefts.
He said law enforcement initially believed a “core group” was committing the thefts in his area, but after word spread, more criminals began taking part.
“It has gone from being maybe the same people to a lot more, different people that began engaging in this,” Carswell said. “That’s part of the problem also. That’s what makes it also as widespread as it is.”
The issue isn’t present in all of Blount County, though.
Catalytic converter thievery hasn’t been as bad in Maryville, according to MPD Detective Lt. Carlos Hess, a 30-year department veteran.
He said MPD has seen just six cases in approximately six months, as the city has fewer lots containing unoccupied vehicles, thus less area for officers to patrol, and cars often are parked in friendly areas with community activity.
“We’re lucky there,” Hess said. “And we’re doing a good job on extra patrolling (parking) lots and by making sure people stay aware of their vehicles that stay parked for a little bit, don’t get started and are unoccupied.”
“We’re constantly driving around in those areas,” Hess added. “We make it a focus on night shift to check all the places such as that.. ... And I guess a little bit of luck (has helped).”
The Townsend Police Department also hasn’t had a major issue with catalytic converter thefts, according to Chief Kevin Condee. Townsend is a smaller area than others in the county, and the department only handles reports pertaining to incidents directly in the city limits.
“We’re always vigilant in our patrols and watching for thefts and that type of activity,” Condee said. “Whether it be catalytic converters or other items. That’s something that we’re just watching for, people out committing crimes. That’s part of what we do in our normal patrols.”
And that watching-out process can involve monitoring rises in scrap metal prices, which can act as a potential warning for law enforcement of a catalytic converter crime wave, Condee said.
“When prices are up, those thefts are going to go up with them,” Condee said. “Thieves are opportunistic.”
What are ways to prevent thefts?
There are multiple ways citizens and businesses can help prevent catalytic converter thefts.
APD’s Carswell said surveillance equipment can be used in areas where vehicles are parked overnight. An added bonus to using such technology is that police can use footage to track thieves if a converter is stolen.
“We’ll get lucky enough to identify a vehicle or even the suspects themselves,” Carswell said. “If we don’t know it, we can push those images out to other law enforcement agencies, and somebody will invariably recognize the vehicle or the suspects.”
Business operators should get to know their neighbors, and property owners can ensure areas where vehicles are parked are property lit, Carswell said. Taking advantage of lighting is key for MPD’s Hess, too; he said citizens should park their vehicles under street lights.
“Just be aware and check your vehicles from time to time,” Hess said, “especially ones that you’re not moving and starting for a while.”
Making use of security fencing with locked gates, as well as welding catalytic converters to car frames or installing theft prevention devices, are other key tactics in fighting thievery, BCSO’s O’Briant said.
Citizens also can etch VIN and license plate numbers on the outside of their catalytic converters and adjust their vehicle’s security system to activate due to vibrations, she said.
Law enforcement agrees: Citizens can take steps to help prevent catalytic converter thefts.
“Just try to make it a little bit harder, instead of easier,” Carswell said, “for someone to do this kind of thing.”
