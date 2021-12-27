Amid challenges and changes brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Class of 2021 scored slightly worse on the ACT college admissions exam compared to last year’s group.
Blount County Schools averaged an 18.8 composite score, down from 19.6 last year. The system had 32.9% of testers score a 21 or higher, a decline from the 38.2% that did so last year.
Maryville City Schools averaged a 22.9 composite score, compared to 23.8 for the previous group. Of its testers, 63.1% scored a 21 or higher, down from 71.3% last year.
Alcoa City Schools averaged a 20.1 composite score, down from 21.7 for the previous cycle, and 44.7% scored 21 or higher this year, a decline from the 58.6% that did so last year.
The state considers a score of at least 21 an indicator of college and career readiness. It’s also a way for students to qualify for the Hope Scholarship.
Participation in the exam also changed, both for the better and worse. Blount County posted a 98% participation rate compared to 97% last year, but Maryville and Alcoa, which both had 100% participation rate in the previous cycle, dropped to 97% each.
Across the state, both ACT participation and average composite score decreased slightly; participation went down from 97% to 96%, while the average score decreased from 19.9 to 19.1
State officials released the statewide ACT results and participation rate earlier this month, noting the Class of 2021 was most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in regards to the test, as the Tennessee General Assembly waived ACT requirements for them last year.
According to local school officials, COVID-19-related factors had a heavy impact on students’ ACT scores.
“As much as we hate to continue talking about the pandemic, it’s probably short-sighted to ignore the pandemic’s impacts on students’ social, emotional, and academic growth,” Alcoa High School Principal Dr. Caleb Tipton told The Daily Times in an email.
“Many schools and systems, Alcoa High included, entered the 21-22 academic year emphasizing student integration back into the school community with increased academic and socio-emotional support. We were well aware that it would take us some time to help students process everything that they’d lived through.”
While AHS did achieve Reward School designation by increasing student achievement and meeting growth targets on state assessments, Tipton noted, ACT requirements being waived “undoubtedly had some bearing in overall performance.”
“The reality is that the anticipated dip in student performance on ACT due to the COVID pandemic was likely a significant contributing factor in the decision to waive the testing requirements to begin with,” Tipton emailed. “Many students were dealing with stressors like nothing they’d likely experienced before. They were engaged in modes of teaching and learning that were largely unfamiliar and new to them.
“The variables of external stressors and subsequent changes in school programming and/or instructional practices typically correlate to dips in overall student performance. Just about everything we did last year looked and felt different. Though we never want to take a step backward, it’s not terribly shocking that we had a small decrease in overall ACT performance.”
In a statement, Blount County Schools noted the score decline while citing its schools’ “resilience” in bringing up participation rates.
“As expected due to COVID related academic disruptions, Blount County Schools 2020/21 ACT data showed a decline in all subject areas,” the statement read. “This decline was consistent with the decline experienced across the state of Tennessee. Even with all the complications with the pandemic, Blount County Schools still showed great resilience fostering increased participation rates for ACT testing across the district.
“Moving forward, BCS has incorporated ACT classes into the master schedule to help students prepare for the assessment and to receive specialized instruction in math and reading. ACT focused practice materials have also been provided to support students in their preparation for the exam.”
The Daily Times was unable to reach a Maryville City Schools official for comment before press time.
Tipton said student performance on the ACT will always be a top priority for Alcoa City Schools. New technology, test resources and academic support have been added to give students the best chance possible at doing well on the exam.
“Ultimately, our goal will always be doing whatever we can to meet our students where they are and helping each of them pursue their post-secondary goals,” Tipton emailed. “In a year that ACT composite dipped, we still managed to continue to increase the number of Alcoa graduates who were Ready Graduates according to state accountability measures.
“We were able to do that by increasing student access to more career and technical programs, industry certifications, and other early post-secondary opportunities. Again, success on ACT will always be a priority for us, but we will also continue to adjust our practices to best serve the needs of our students. ACT is just one of a number of indicators to try and determine just how well we’re meeting those needs.”
