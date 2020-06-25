Independence Day is only eight days away, but Blount’s city residents are celebrating already, leading some officials to point out the specifics on when and where fireworks are allowed.
Maryville and Alcoa changed their fireworks ordinances less than a year ago, restricting pyrotechnic celebrations to only two days around the Fourth.
But that hasn’t kept many from rushing to the dozen or so tents set up throughout the county, bringing home a few bottle rockets and making some noise once the sun sets.
The Alcoa Police Department has taken notice.
Thursday on social media, the department gently reminded citizens about ordinances.
Alcoa’s rules — essentially the same as Maryville’s — prohibit fireworks on every day of the year except four: July 3-4, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Even on those days, they’re only allowed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., except on New Year’s Day, when they’re allowed until 1 a.m.
Also, residents aren’t allowed to set off fireworks onto someone else’s property, in parking lots, on roads and other public property or near places like churches, hospitals, funeral homes or schools.
Alcoa Police added in the statement, residents can’t shoot fireworks from a vehicle either.
In 2019, their first year allowing fireworks, the cities permitted fireworks use nearly 40 days a year. But after complaints from residents who said the noise was too much for them and their pets, officials decided to tighten ordinances.
Blount County legalized fireworks beyond city limits in 2018, but officials have been relatively quiet when it comes to regulation. The last public fireworks admonition to residents came in the form of a 2018 Blount County Sheriff’s Office statement. It read fireworks are legal so long as people obey noise ordinances between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
In Townsend, fireworks remain prohibited with special exceptions on the Fourth, per a July 2019 statement from its Police Department.
And what about selling fireworks?
That’s permitted from June 20 to July 5 and at the end of the year from Dec. 10 to Jan. 2 in both cities.
Any fireworks vendor who wants to offer fireworks for retail sale must apply for a permit at least a week before it can open the cash register.
For Alcoa, sales permits can cost $1,000 unless the seller has a businesses license in the city limits. In Maryville, it costs them at least $250.
Nationwide concern about the early onset of fireworks season has captured headlines, but local law enforcement said they haven’t been dealing with too many calls in the past week.
BCSO spokeswoman Marian O’Briant and Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said they’ve each received three complaints about noise or fireworks since Monday.
Maryville Police Assistant Chief Greg Cooke said his department had seven in the same time frame.
More information on fireworks sales and use is available on the cities’ websites.
Meanwhile, only one large public fireworks event is left in Blount County for 2020 after Alcoa had to cancel its FreedomFest because of nearby roadwork: The Smoky Mountain Freedom Festival in Townsend starts at 6:30 p.m. July 4 and lasts until 10:30 p.m.
The fireworks show itself will start at 10 p.m. sharp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.