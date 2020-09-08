With major construction on its most active thoroughfare looming, Alcoa city government is preparing for Alcoa Highway alterations by buying hundreds of thousands of dollars in utility relocation designs.
City commissioners voted Tuesday to approve buying designs for relocating electric, sewer and water lines long before Tennessee Department of Transportation crews come to rebuild a stretch of the road from Pellissippi Parkway to just south of Topside Road on the county line.
Known as “Phase IV,” this portion of highway reconstruction follows the current route south of the county line until it curves east near Singleton Station Road and cuts through the old Pine Lakes Golf Course property.
City Manager Mark Johnson said in an interview Monday that departments usually finish up utility relocation like this before a road project kicks off and commissioners’ notes show preliminary designs should be finished by December and submitted to TDOT.
Those plans will cost the city a total $419,550, according to two proposals from Gresham Smith and Partners engineers. The work of moving utilities will come with a to-be-determined price tag ultimately covered by TDOT under Chapter 86 of its public policy, and Johnson said that includes the designs approved in Tuesday’s vote.
Once designs are submitted and other elements of the project fall into place, TDOT bid letting for this portion of the relocation project could start in December 2022, that according to an engineering authorization letter from August.
“It’s typically a year or 18 months or two years in advance to go ahead and let the utilities start getting their stuff out of the way,” Johnson explained. “It’s basically a routine matter.”
From the city’s perspective, the timeline of each section is not completely clear, he added. Though the first phase is currently underway at Hunt Road Bridge and set for completion in December, the critical portion shifting the highway from in front of the commercial area known as “Airport Highway” to behind it is still a moving target.
The portion from Pellissippi to the county line will be more straightforward than construction close the airport, Johnson said.
Official TDOT plans for the project do not show a projected start date for this part of the highway reconstruction, and department officials did not reply to inquiries before press time.
Johnson said the city works closely with TDOT in frequent progress meetings and, especially as the Hunt Road Bridge and Tyson Boulevard intersection projects are well underway.
He also said resident complaints about that project thus far are at a minimum.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• Approved on first reading an amendment to codes in the Light Industrial District to increase maximum building heights from 100 feet to 150 feet.
• Approved on first reading amending the municipal code regarding personnel occupational safety and health program to comply with recent state requirements.
• Approved a bid for a circuit switcher from S & C Electric Company.
• Approved the reappointment of Matthew N. Murray, Gary Hensley and Chuck Alexander to the Industrial Development Board, which serves Blount County and the cities of Alcoa and Maryville, and the Health & Education Facilities Board.
• Approved the appointment of Chad R. Rochelle to the board of directors of the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.