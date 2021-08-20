Despite drawing a sizeable crowd, the recent new Wolfstock Music Festival fell short of expectations, according to Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers.
“We’ve still got bills and money coming in, so I’m not comfortable giving exact numbers but it wasn’t as profitable as I hoped it would have been,” Bickers said.
The town of Louisville and its festival sponsors capped ticket sales at 5,000 but only sold “around 3,000” for the entire weekend, Bickers said.
Bickers blamed the turnout on the resurgence of COVID-19.
Wolfstock has been plagued by the pandemic since its inception. Originally scheduled for May 2020, organizers delayed the festival until September 2020 following the onset of the pandemic. As the pandemic persisted, it was delayed indefinitely. But back in January, the town of Louisville resurrected plans for the festival, scheduling it for Aug. 6 and 7.
After months of record-low COVID cases, festival organizers like Executive Producer Don Tracy hoped Wolfstock would serve as a chance for people to “get out and celebrate with the community.”
But in the weeks leading up to Wolfstock, COVID cases once again began to spike, fueled by the spread of the delta variant.
“It was just the result of timing. People felt uncomfortable getting out and being in a large crowd with the current COVID situation,” Bickers said. “If attendance had come in as projected, we would have exceeded expected profits. But with COVID, it was just bad timing. It wasn’t because we didn’t make the effort. “
Bickers added that it was actually local attendance that likely suffered the most from the reemergence of COVID.
“We had people from more than 12 states. We had three countries represented,” Bickers said. “We were a little disappointed with the local representation, but I think the COVID surge really hurt us there.”
Still, despite the hit taken from COVID-19, Bickers said he’s proud of the festival, adding that it delivered on its promise to bring new faces to Blount County.
“Everyone who came to the festival talked about how great it was,” Bickers said. “There were a lot of people who came up to me talking about how they always wanted to come to the area and see the Smokies and this festival gave them a great opportunity to do that. So it did bring people to the area and we were really happy about that.”
When asked about the future of the festival and the possibility of another Wolfstock, Bickers was hopeful, but unsure.
“We’re going to get everything done, then we’ll sit down with our primary partners and kind of do a post-mortem on the festival,” Bickers said. “We’ll talk about what went right, what went wrong, what we can make better and then we’ll just reassess and go from there.”
