The Wolfstock Music Festival kicked off Friday night in Louisville with an evening full of music, food and camaraderie.
People began filing into the festival grounds as soon as gates opened at 3:30 p.m. Food trucks serving everything from barbeque and hot dogs to funnel cake and ice cream lined the entrance. Beer, whiskey and moonshine flowed freely. Lawn chairs were popped open and set up in front of the stage in anticipation for the show. Hours before the first performer was set to go on, Wolfstock had drawn a considerable crowd.
Blount County residents were joined by people from across Tennessee as well as interstate travelers from Kentucky, Virginia and North Carolina.
“We drove down from Harlan, Kentucky,” Matthew Wilson said. “This is the first thing like this we’ve been to since COVID hit so we’re really excited to be here.”
“I’m from Asheville,” Leslie Barger said. “I have family in this area and I love it here, so when I saw the festival line-up I thought it was worth the trip.”
The night of performances was kicked off by Priscilla Block, an up-and-comer in country music who was discovered on TikTok and now has nearly one million followers on the platform.
“It’s so great to be in my home state performing for y’all,” Block told the crowd. “I’m actually from North Carolina but I moved to Nashville right out of high school and I consider myself a Tennessean!”
With a Solo cup of full of whiskey in her hand, Block warmed up the crowd with a rowdy set that included original songs like “Wish You Were the Whiskey” and “Peaked in High School,” as well as a cover of Lizzo’s 2019 hit “Truth Hurts.”
Block’s performance was followed by Jordan Davis, a Louisiana native who has become one of Nashville’s top prospects in recent years. Since 2018, Davis has racked up a string of number one singles and country music awards. On Friday, he powered through an impressive set, featuring hit songs “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Singles You Up” and “Buy Dirt.” Davis also surprised the crowd with an inventive mash-up of the Tom Petty classic “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and Dua Lipa’s current chart-topper “Levitating.”
Following Davis’ set, Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers took the stage to thank the crowd, the festival sponsors and the organizers for bringing the event to life.
“It’s great to be out here and be together for a night of country music,” Bickers said.
By the time Friday’s headliner Billy Currington strolled out amid heavy drumbeats and a cloud of smoke, the already sizeable crowd had grown considerably, filling much of the open field in front of the stage.
Currington delivered a show-stopping performance, ripping through nearly two decades worth of country hits like “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer” and “Good Directions.” Currington kept the crowd singing until the final note was played and the stage lights went dark.
“It was amazing,” attendee Katie Thompson said. “I mostly came for Billy Currington but everyone was great.”
“The show was awesome,” Josh Beasley, another festival-goer, said. “If you love country music, this was a perfect show.”
Wolfstock Executive Producer Don Tracy was also pleased with how the evening turned out.
“As with any big festival, there are always so many concerns on the front end. But everything went smooth. We were pleasantly surprised, “Tracy said. “Everyone had a really great time! People were coming up to us saying they hope we do it again next year. It was just a great night, that was the vibe we got.”
Wolfstock continued Saturday with artists Lindsey Ell, Parmalee and Jake Owen slated to perform. Tracy said if Friday’s success was anything to go by, Saturday would be even bigger.
“I don’t have the exact numbers yet, but we sold a lot of tickets the day of on Friday,” Tracy said. “But ticket sales for Saturday have so far outpaced Friday. So yeah, I’d say we definitely met expectations.”
