A Knoxville woman who was accused of breaking into a man’s home and attacking him with a saw, broken wine glass and fire extinguisher earlier this month, turned herself in at the Blount County Justice Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Lisa Ann Devenyi, 56, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with aggravated burglary and domestic violence with aggravated assault.
After being unable to locate the woman following the incident, BCSO entered her information into the National Crime Information Center database, BCSO Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps said on Feb. 13. The NCIC is a nationwide shared database between law enforcement departments used to locate wanted suspects.
On Feb. 2, Devenyi called the victim, her 50-year-old ex-boyfriend, asking him to talk, and he told her she didn’t want her to come over, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office incident report. Later that day, Devenyi allegedly broke into the victim’s Louisville home, and attacked him with a large saw.
The victim gained control of the saw, and placed it behind his bed, according to the report. She then picked up a wine glass, broke it and “began to cut, slice and stab him over various parts of his body.”
Deputies found injuries to the back of the victim’s head, according to the report. BCSO also recovered a purse at the scene belonging to Devenyi.
American Medical Response personnel evaluated the victim’s injuries, but he declined to go with paramedics, according the incident report. He was later transported to a safe location in Knoxville by family.
A neighbor saw the incident and reported it to law enforcement, and they reported Devenyi chased the victim with what may have been a fire extinguisher, according to the report.
Millsaps said Devenyi could have hit the victim with the fire extinguisher, but the deputy chief noted it was unclear if she made contact with the improvised weapon.
Devenyi is in custody at the Blount County jail, and was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
