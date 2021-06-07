A Greenback woman accused of driving recklessly through a COVID-19 vaccination site to protest vaccines made her first appearance in court Monday.
Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, Rudd Road, is charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment. She stood before Judge Michael A. Gallegos in a 9 a.m. hearing, during which her case was reset for a June 14 hearing as more information regarding the situation is awaited.
The hearing was incredibly brief, essentially serving only to push the case forward. Dressed almost entirely in black, Brown immediately left the courtroom with her lawyer once her hearing concluded.
Brown’s arrest by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies on May 24 gained national attention, as police said she nearly hit multiple Foothills Mall vaccine site workers with her vehicle as she sped through to protest vaccines. The arrest was reported in The Washington Post, ABC, The Seattle Times, The Associated Press and The Daily Mail (UK).
An incident report states Brown drove fast through a tent where several health and National Guard workers were present.
She allegedly also drove recklessly through cones at the site.
“Two Blount County Sheriff’s deputies who were working at the site witnessed Ms. Brown speed through the coned section and through the enclosed vaccine tent in a Chrysler Pacifica,” BCSO said May 27 in a Facebook post.
“The deputies reported that Ms. Brown did not stop at the check-in area at the entrance of the tent but continued through the tent at a high rate of speed, then exited the tent and out of the parking lot.”
Witnesses told a deputy they believed Brown yelled, “No vaccine,” as she drove through, the report states, and that she nearly hit seven workers.
“Several victims stated that they thought the driver was going to kill them,” the deputy wrote in the report.
A deputy pulled Brown over at a 3000 block address on Morganton Road. Brown allegedly told the deputy she drove through the site to protest the vaccine and that she was only going 5 miles per hour.
