A woman was taken into custody Monday after she allegedly drove while intoxicated into a police car in the Alcoa Police Department parking lot.
Amanda Nicole Grimes, 26, Johnson City, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:04 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer at about 5:19 p.m. responded to an accident in the parking lot of APD’s headquarters, 2020 N. Wright Road. Grimes had struck a police vehicle with her own, the report states; there was no damage to either vehicle.
Grimes already had been involved in an accident that evening, and she was slurring words, had bloodshot eyes with constricted pupils, her eye lids were droopy and she was unsteady on her feet, the report states.
Grimes performed poorly on sobriety tests and told officers she had two beers and two shots, the report states.
