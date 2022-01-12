Early Wednesday morning, deputies arrested a Vonore woman in the driveway of someone’s residence.
According to a release from Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the woman allegedly attempted to evade arrest by parking in the person’s driveway.
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, deputies pulled behind a vehicle without lights activated, and it immediately pulled into a driveway on Old Niles Ferry Road, a report states. It adds that deputies observed someone exit the vehicle and walk through the open carport.
The homeowner told deputies the vehicle that had pulled in was not supposed to be there.
Deputies deployed a K-9 and found Lillian Elizabeth Durmer, 39, hiding behind a shed in the yard.
According to the report, she told deputies someone else was with her, had been driving and told her to flee with him. Although, deputies didn’t report finding any signs of another person, other than a phone in the residence’s yard.
Once she was found, deputies allegedly confiscated nearly an ounce — 27 grams — of what they suspected was meth.
Durmer was arrested and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and evading arrest.
Durmer was detained and the K-9 alerted to possible narcotics inside the vehicle. A hand search allegedly yielded 27 grams of suspected meth, a digital scale, paraphernalia and syringes.
The crystal substance was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for further testing, Durmer was charged with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture.
She is being held on an $80,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.