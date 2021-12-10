The Drug Task Force arrested a 30-year-old woman on Dec. 8 on arrest warrants and allegedly found half an ounce of meth in her possession during their search.
Shannon Donece Mclemore Dandridge, was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth.
Blount County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Marian O'Bryant said DTF received information that Dandridge warrants for her arrest and officers pulled her over.
They allegedly then discovered meth in her possession, which led to the narcotic charges.
She is being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.