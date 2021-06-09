Video posted Wednesday on Facebook shows a woman at a popular Alcoa bridge berating teenagers late Tuesday for painting LBTQ+ symbols on it.
Jasmine Martinez, a senior at Alcoa High School, and Carmen McClain, a senior at Heritage High School, told The Daily Times by phone Wednesday they were painting the popular bridge when a woman drove by and told them to stop.
The bridge is a place where anyone can legally paint artwork and is at the intersections of Faraday Street, Darwin Street and Vose Road in Alcoa.
Martinez and McClain said they were girlfriends who came out to their families this summer and were painting LGBTQ+ flags because it was Pride Month.
"She had driven by and told us to stop and told us that we were doing terrible things to the bridge," Martinez said.
Then the woman returned on foot, Martinez said, at which point Martinez began recording the incident on her cellphone.
In that recording — which was posted on Facebook by Abi Lucas, who told The Daily Times she was an acquaintance of Martinez and McClain — the woman told the teens she was "coming over here to paint over your s***," and proceeded to spray white, black and red over the symbols.
In the video, the woman also said "Y'all aren't even different anymore. Y'all are trying to stand out. I could give a s*** less about what you want and what you think you might want to be. ... You’re not going to do it. You don’t pay taxes. You’re probably an immigrant here.”
Martinez is Hispanic and McClain said she is Italian and Native American.
When the woman threatened to call the police, Martinez said they decided to “cut our losses” and left.
However, they planned to return Wednesday and repaint the bridge.
“It made me feel so devastated that in our community people act like that,” McClain said. “We were just trying to spread positivity with those flags we painted.”
More details on this story and an online link to the video will be in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Times.
