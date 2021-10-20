A single-car accident closed a portion of Louisville Road for several hours on Wednesday after a woman crashed into a utility pole, causing power lines to fall and block the roadway, according to a release from Alcoa Police Department.
A 79-year-old woman wrecked on Louisville Road near Armona Church at 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the release, the woman didn't sustain any serious injuries. The portion of Louisville Road between West Hunt Road and Proffitt Springs was closed while the Alcoa Electric Department repaired the damage.
