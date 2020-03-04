One woman is dead after a roof rack she was hanging onto during a drive through Foothills Parkway disconnected and caused her to fall from a car.
The Great Smoky Mountain National Park said in a statement Wednesday morning 18-year-old Maiah Reilich-Godino of Eddington, ME, died after falling from a 2011 Jeep Patriot near mile marker 13 at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
She was a passenger in the car which was traveling on Foothills Parkway between Chilhowee Lake and Look Rock.
The statement said Reilich-Godino was sitting in an open window hanging onto the Jeep's roof rack when the rack detached from the vehicle, causing her to fall to her death.
Blount County Sheriff Office Deputies and Park Rangers performed CPR until American Medical Response ambulance service arrived and pronounced Reilich-Godino dead on the scene, the statement said.
The driver and a front-seat passenger, the only other occupants of the vehicle, were not injured.
GSMNP rangers are investigating the accident.
