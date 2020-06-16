A Virginia woman died at Abrams Falls on Monday after suffering from cardiac distress while hiking.
Rangers responded to a report of a woman in cardiac distress along the Blount County trail on June 15 at 1:09 p.m., Great Smoky Mountains National Park said in a news release.
Diana Graves, 67, of Chesterfield, was hiking with her family when she experienced a "cardiac event" approximately half a mile from the trailhead. Bystanders immediately performed CPR until rangers arrived on scene and continued lifesaving efforts, including the use of an automated external defibrillator.
Attempts to save her life were not successful and Graves was pronounced deceased at 1:43 p.m. Emergency personnel with American Medical Response also responded to the scene and transported the deceased to Blount Memorial Hospital.
"No additional details are available at this time," the GSMNP statement reads.
