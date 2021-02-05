One woman died early Friday in a house fire on Boyd’s Creek Road in Seymour.
The woman, a Sevier County resident, was found deceased, Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said in a press release.
Emergency personnel at 5:36 a.m. received a call of a house fire at 208 Boyd’s Creek Road. The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, Sevier County Fire Department, Northview Fire Department and law enforcement officers all responded and extinguished the blaze.
Investigators from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office were there Friday morning to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.
“It was determined that the victim did not escape the blaze and perished in the fire,” the release states. “The identity of the victim has not been determined and investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy to identify the victim and determine cause of death. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”
Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Linsenbigler told The Daily Times the department responded with three fire engines. Due to its volunteer status, department members also typically respond in personal vehicles.
By the time SVFD arrived, with its first truck about five minutes after the call came in, all residents but the deceased were out of the house, Linsenbigler said.
“We made an aggressive rescue attempt,” Linsenbigler said.
A GoFundMe fundraiser was organized for the family.
As of Friday afternoon, $50 of the fundraiser’s $2,500 goal had been raised.
“A house fire in Seymour caused a family to lose everything, as well as a family member,” the GoFundMe page states. “The family now has to get back on their feet as well as pay for a funeral. Everything raised will help them (with) burial and getting on their feet.”
