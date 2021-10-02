Officers found a 35-year-old woman deceased after she crashed her car off Alcoa Highway near midnight Friday, a press release states.
At 11:55 p.m. Oct. 1, the release states, Alcoa Police officers found Meghan Boling, Knoxville, at the bottom of an embankment. The crash happened near Singleton Station Road.
APD Lieutenant Daniel Brooks said witnesses reported she hit the side of a mail truck, lost control of her vehicle and left the road. He said she hit one tree; her car flipped, proceeded down the embankment for 50 to 75 feet and came to a stop at a second tree on its side.
Brooks said she was driving a three-row SUV with no passengers. From witness reports, officers believe speed was a factor, Brooks added.
Crash reconstructive members and detectives assisted officers at the crash site, the release states. It adds that Knoxville Police Department notified Boling's family of the accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
