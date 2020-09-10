A 12-person jury Thursday found a Knoxville woman guilty on two counts, but not guilty on one, stemming from a situation in which she was accused of stealing a bear-hunting dog and turning it over to an Oak Ridge animal shelter.
On the trial’s second day, Sandra Lucille Inman, 63, was found guilty on charges of theft over $2,500 and removal of a transmitting collar, but not guilty on a charge violating the state Hunter Protection Act.
The jury deliberated for approximately an hour and 30 minutes before delivering its verdict. Inman’s sentencing for the theft and removal counts is set for Nov. 9.
Thursday’s proceedings started with a called witness, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officer Mitchell Clure, who initially investigated the case prior to the trial. Clure, plus fellow officer and witness Jeff Pearce, interviewed Inman at her home on Nov. 13, 2018. Video of the interview was shown as evidence Thursday.
In the video, Inman is shown giving her version of the story to officers and writing a statement. She said in the video that she thought the dog, a half-Jack Terrier, half-leopard cur named Dominic, was being abused and had no idea it was a hunting dog, since it is illegal to hunt in a national park.
The dog, wearing a tracking collar, was found by Inman and another couple at Foothills Parkway, but the owner, Gordon Denu, was hunting legally during bear season on protected grounds near the parkway.
Inman said in the video that the dog was wearing “a crazy-looking collar” and that she thought it was a shock collar. She said that after calling Denu, whose information was on the dog’s collar, but getting no answer, and a friend, she took the dog first to the Farragut Animal Clinic, then to an Oak Ridge animal shelter, telling the shelter that it was found in Oak Ridge.
“I will never pick up another (dog) with that kind of collar on it again,” Inman told officers in the video.
After Clure’s testimony, the state rested its case, and Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington denied defense attorney Robert White’s motion to dismis all three charges.
White then called to the stand George Brown, a veterinarian and owner of Farragut Animal Clinic, where Inman brought the dog before dropping it off at the animal shelter.
Brown testified that he checked the dog for a microchip, which it did not have, but didn’t examine it. He said it did not have a collar and that Inman told him she found it in Pigeon Forge.
The second witness White called was clinic assistant Laura Trexler, who said the dog “was skinny” but that the clinic did not examine or treat it. White motioned to have the charges dismissed a second time following Trexler’s testimony, but was again denied.
In closing remarks, prosecutor Tyler Parks put an emphasis on the facts of the case, as well as Inman’s “inactions.” He used the recording of Inman’s interview with officers to push that she intentionally removed the collar and wanted to keep the dog from Denu.
“She intended to deny Gordon Denu of his dog,” Parks told jurors.
White, meanwhile, focused on Inman’s intentions, fighting the theft charge by saying she didn’t want the dog for her own gain, but wanted to save it from supposed abuse.
“Her motivation was not to steal the dog,” White told jurors. “Her motivation was to help the dog.”
Following the verdict, the judge told the parties and audience members that she is planning on reviewing testimony in the trial in order to better assess the stated value of the dog. Theft of $2,500 or more and less than $10,000 is a Class D felony.
