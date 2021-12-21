The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friendsville house fire after a woman’s body was discovered in the debris.
A release from BCSO states that around 6 p.m. on Monday officers responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Hamil Road.
The woman’s name has not yet been released, and her body is pending identification. An autopsy and toxicology screen were conducted at the Knox County Regional Forensics Center early on the day after the fire.
Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department responded to the initial call and found the woman’s body after the flames were extinguished.
FVFD Chief Steve Hargis said they used about 10,000 gallons of water to put out the flames.
The night of the fire, BCSO arrested another resident of the Hamil Road mobile home, Brandon Don Seaton, 36. They charged him with public intoxication.
He is being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The investigation regarding the origin of the fire in ongoing.
