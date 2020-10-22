A woman was sentenced Wednesday to 400 months in prison for her role in operating pill mills in Knoxville and Hollywood, Florida, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.
A jury found Sylvia Hofstetter, 56, Miami, guilty of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy, drug conspiracy, money laundering offenses and maintaining drug-involved premises in February. As part of her sentence, she also must forfeit $3.6 million.
Hofstetter was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan. She had previously worked at a "pill mill" in Hollywood before coming to Tennessee to compete against her previous employers and co-defendants, the release states.
Hofstetter earned more than $4 million from her role in the offenses, the release states.
"The evidence at trial proved that the pill mills owned and operated by Hofstetter and her co-defendants distributed over 11 million tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone, and morphine that generated over $21 million in revenue, with a corresponding street value of $360 million," the release states.
"The conspiracy involved four separate clinics in Tennessee, each of which the jury determined were drug-involved premises, i.e., pill mills."
