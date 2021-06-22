A woman is suing the city of Maryville over a years-long disagreement about whether or not property in a special zone near the downtown area can be used as an apartment.
Filed June 18 in the Chancery Court for Blount County, a complaint brought by Tina Fuller describes how property on Indiana Avenue in the city’s College Hill Historic District zone was used to rent apartments to international students attending Maryville College.
The house there is just more than 100 years old, according to property records, and was split into several separate living spaces at one point.
In recent years, the home’s owners rented it to older students, according to the complaint, and typically leased spaces for one semester.
According to the complaint, the property had been used for apartments “prior to the effective date” of the College Hill Historic District, which doesn’t allow multifamily uses. The complaint called the home a “legal nonconforming use protected” by the city’s zoning code.
“At all relevant times,” the complaint notes, “the ... property has been classified and assessed as commercial property by the property assessor for Blount County.”
Fuller inherited the property from married couple Jan Ridings and Linda Ridings, who acquired it in 1986, according to the complaint.
Linda Ridings died in November 2017.
Jan Ridings died in April 2019: she was in the process of remodeling the home when she became ill. Tenants weren’t allowed to rent during this time, according to the complaint.
Early in 2019, city of Maryville planning officials reached out to the owners of the Indiana Avenue property, explaining it had “lost its protected, non-conforming use status,” according to the complaint: The property could not be used for multifamily purposes anymore.
Essentially, the owners would have to stop renting it out.
In August 2019, Fuller responded via legal counsel, arguing in a letter the property’s multifamily use had never been discontinued and that she wanted to continue using it as such.
A month later, city officials wrote back, explaining the property’s multifamily use had, in fact, been discontinued because “it did not appear that there were multiple people residing in the house for a significant period of time,” according to the complaint.
Fuller is suing the city on four separate counts.
The first and second of these ask the city to recognize the multifamily use — even though it doesn’t conform to College Hill Historic District regulations — and suggesting Tennessee code allows it to be grandfathered into current zoning ordinances.
The third count suggests the city is applying zoning ordinances in an “unconstitutionally vague manner” and that Fuller is entitled to “permanent injunction” to prevent the city from doing so in the future.
The fourth count suggests that, since Fuller hasn’t been able to “secure paying tenants” since July 2019 and the property has decreased in value, she should reap damages including attorney fees and “general relief” once the case is settled.
No specific dollar amount is named in the complaint.
According to city code, the College Hill Historic District was created “in order to preserve the historic character through the application of design guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.