Maryville Police officers responded to a call on Tekoa Way about a possible jacuzzi drowning at 9 a.m. Monday morning, a report states
Officers found Mary Lee Letourneau, 53, on the patio of the residence, next to the jacuzzi.
Her 59-year-old husband was doing chest compressions, until officers took over and waited on Maryville Fire Department and AMR personnel to arrive.
The report states that officers asked the husband about his wife’s drug use because of the call history for the address and then issued the woman naloxone.
AMR determined Letourneau was dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
