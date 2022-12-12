Every year, the Women of Steel in Blount County band together to provide dozens of foster children around the community with Christmas gifts. Then, they bring them all together for a night of holiday celebration.
This year’s WOS Christmas party, hosted Friday, Dec. 9 included food, music and even a visit from Santa Claus. From 5:30 until the last family left, Women of Steel in Christmas light necklaces handed out food and gifts in the Local 309 Hall on Hall Road in Alcoa. The Blount County Fire Protection District also handed out coats to anyone in need from its Coats for Our Community program stores.
Pam Neubert, co-chair for WOS in Blount County, has been helping run these parties for 13 years. This is the first year WOS has hosted a party since the pandemic, and in her view, the cooperation of giving needed to make an event like this happen is the most important part of the evening.
“We’ve been blessed to have good jobs and are able to help others, so that’s what we do,” she said. “It takes a village to make this happen. It’s not just us, the Women of Steel that make this happen, it’s all of our brothers in the union and other people — families, husbands, kids, wives, the fire department and so many other people. It’s what really makes something like this special.”
Food at the event was provided by donations from restaurants around the county and also by members of the union — both past and present. Neubert said some food was made by retired workers who wanted to show their support.
“We know how expensive daycares are, and it’s a lot for these parents to take these kids in,” she said. “If we can do anything to put a smile on those kids’ faces, that’s what we do it for.”
This year, union workers helped provide Christmas gifts for a list of 58 foster children provided by the Blount County Foster Parent Association. Susan Spalding, the president of the association, said this is the largest list she’s ever compiled for the workers. To her, that says much about the nature of Blount County’s generosity.
“I don’t think there’s another county in this state that does what our county does,” she said.
WOS gathers donations year-round from union workers through baskets of candy for sale in the break rooms at Arconic, where they work, and also through individual donations. Neubert said the fundraiser is one of the most popular charitable efforts among workers.
“We even had one man, Ralph Forrester, donate in memory of his mother,” she said.
This year, WOS raised a total of $10,500. The United Steelworkers Local 309 also donated another $3,000 to the fund. Lorri Reynolds, a Local 309 trustee and a Woman of Steel, said the group tries to spend about $125-150 per child when shopping for Christmas gifts.
“When we give them their gifts, we have a paper that we put in there that tells them they’re loved,” she said. “That’s the main thing. We want them to feel that they’re loved.”
Despite the sheer quantity of food at the party, Reynolds said there are never leftovers. One of the party supplies purchased is to-go boxes, and the WOS package every last ounce to send home with the families.
