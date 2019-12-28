In this time for reviving memories of the season, chalk up one for the Women of Steel.
The WOS Committee of United Steelworkers Local 309 at Tennessee Operations resurrected a seasonal tradition that had been an annual affair years ago.
On Dec. 13, they hosted a Christmas party for a group of less fortunate children in Blount County. The women, who are Arconic employees along with men volunteers from Local 309, collected over $6,600 from the union’s membership to hold the event at the union hall on Hall Road in Alcoa.
Pam Neubert, co-chair of Local 309’s Women of Steel Committee, oversaw the project with lots of help. On Friday she recalled that when she hired on with ALCOA in 2007 there were few women working in the plants outside the offices. Especially in the South Plant pot rooms where she worked. Now she’s a furnace operator at the South ingot facility.
She recalled that under the leadership of Brenda LeQuire, the WOS had participated in Christmas events with the Department of Children’s Services Relative Caregiver Program.
“We used to have parties years ago for that. Once (LeQuire) retired things kind of changed. We started doing a Secret Santa for the Family Promise families as well as the Relative Caregivers.”
A couple of years ago WOS started working with the Blount County Foster Parents Association, which delivered the gifts to the families because direct contact was restricted by law, according to Neubert. That didn’t have the personal touch of the earlier events.
“This year, the people who always donated the money really wanted to see the children and wanted to watch them get their gifts. We decided we were going to do a party again.”
DCS obliged with families not yet in the foster care program. The department provided the names of 11 families with 39 children, and Neubert included one more family where grandparents needed assistance in raising three grandchildren — a total of 12 families with 42 kids.
“The Women of Steel were inside the plant getting donations. We had some people that sponsored 10 of the children, and they actually went and bought the gifts and and brought the stuff to us,” Neubert said.
The WOS used the donated funds to shop for the other 32 children.
“We got everything on their list and clothes and shoes they needed. If they needed a coat, the Blount County coat trailer came and they would pick out a new coat.”
For that Neubert credits the Blount County Fire Protection District’s Coats for the Community program and Fire Chief Doug McClanahan along with firefighters Charles Lindenschmidt and Johnny Leatherwood. Clean Maid Service volunteered to clean the union hall so it would be spruced up for the occasion. The Bike Shop volunteered to assemble the bicycles.
Here comes Santa
Santa Claus made a visit to the hall, and Local 309 President David “Buzz” Sawyer took photos of the kids with Santa that were delivered to the families. Dinner was provided, including homemade cookies and cake for dessert. Leftovers went home with the families.
“It was just a very excited evening for everybody.” Even for one child who wasn’t going to be able to take his bicycle home after the party.
“One of our members told him nobody was going home without their gifts, so he delivered the bicycle. You just couldn’t have felt any better about doing anything. Everybody was so involved and so excited to see these children’s faces. They were all very, very appreciative,” Neubert said.
It’s all in fun
She’s happy that ALCOA and now Arconic have hired in recent years. It’s increased the number of women workers, and makes events like the Christmas party more likely to continue.
“So now we have quite a few women to help, which is a relief to the rest of us,” she said.
“Women of Steel are more involved, with the men backing us and supporting us. We’re getting more women involved in the Steelworkers and with everything that goes on in the plant.”
She’d like to do more outside Tennessee Operations.
“We do need to do more through the year, and that’s something we’re going to work on with the Women of Steel and all the Steelworkers. To do more for our community this next year and hopefully help with return-to-school projects.”
She smiles when asked how attuned the men are with more active involvement by women in the union hall and the plant.
“We do have a lot of men. I have to give them credit too.” Then she adds, laughing all the way: “Sometimes we just shame ’em into it, you know. Put the fear of God into ’em. However, we have to do it, it’s all in fun.”
Fun for a serious cause.
“Look at how fortunate we are with what we have. There’s people out there that don’t, so why can’t we spread our wealth and joy to help others that need it. If we were in that situation, we’d wish somebody would help us,” Neubert said on Friday. “It’s a pleasure, an honor and a privilege to be able to do that for people. That’s what it’s all about.”
