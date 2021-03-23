Leslie Woodall, a sales affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate in Maryville, was recognized with the Century 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
The award is given to agents who receive an average Quality Service Survey score of 95% or better for two consecutive years.
Woodall will received a trophy and also will be recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
