Contractors for the city of Alcoa started sandblasting and painting the greenway bridge railing above Marconi Blvd. on May 31.

A release from the city states that work will be between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for two to three weeks, and crews will utilize flagging operations along Marconi for any work that may impact the roadway. 

The city will provide an updated timeline if needed and asks motorists traveling Marconi and pedestrians traveling the greenway to use caution and expect additional travel time when crews are present. 

Call 865-380-4800 for additional information. 

